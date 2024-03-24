The Land
Home/Studstock

Tom Cat prowls his way to the top in the Speckle Park ring

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 24 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speckle Park best exhibit Black Diamond J17 Tom Cat T1678, with Stuart Davies, judge Roger Evans, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth, Erin Ferguson and Murray Van der Drift, Black Diamond Speckle Park, Macorna, Vic, 2024 The Land Sydney Royal AgShow NSW Young Women Domonique Wyse, Taree, with Andrew and Melissa Van der Drift, Black Diamond Speckle Park, Macorna, Vic. Photo by Helen De Costa
Speckle Park best exhibit Black Diamond J17 Tom Cat T1678, with Stuart Davies, judge Roger Evans, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth, Erin Ferguson and Murray Van der Drift, Black Diamond Speckle Park, Macorna, Vic, 2024 The Land Sydney Royal AgShow NSW Young Women Domonique Wyse, Taree, with Andrew and Melissa Van der Drift, Black Diamond Speckle Park, Macorna, Vic. Photo by Helen De Costa

Victorian breeders dominated in the Speckle Park ring today at Sydney Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.