Tom Cat prowls his way to the top in the Speckle Park ring

Victorian breeders dominated in the Speckle Park ring today at Sydney Royal Show.
The best exhibit was awarded to Black Diamond J17 Tom Cat T1678, Black Diamond Speckle Park, Macorna, Vic.
There was a total of 51 entries throughout the breed presented before the judge Roger Evans, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth.
The 25-month-old bull, progressed from the bull over 24 and not over 30 months class.
Mr Evans said the bulls was very free moving, with a clean front end and had a soft, supple coat.
"We've got a bull here and I really do admire what we see in this animal," he said.
"He is structurally sound, just so effectively moves around the ring.
"I really do appreciate that mobility."
Tom Cat T1678 was by Waratah Warath Jarrod J17 and out of Three Ways Stands with Grace, while weighing 864 kilograms with a eye-muscle-area measurement of 124 centimetres squared.
He also displayed fat scans of 20 millimetres and 12 mm on the rump and rib, respectively.
Black Diamond stud principal Andrew Van der Drift said this years show has been one better then last year.
"We had champion female last year," he said.
"Now we've come up with champion bull and supreme exhibit.
The speckled bull is no stranger to success being quite successful around the studs local shows.
The stud plan to sell the bull in their sale coming up in April.
The grand champion female was awarded to Blue Spark H6 Exquiste P05, exhibited by Kellanne Cattle Co, Heathecote Juction, Vic.
The six-year-old cow was by Blue Spark Crikey F16 and out of Blue Spark Exquiste H6, while being exhibited with a heifer calf.
Mr Evans said the cow had a refined front end and he appreciated the longevity that the female offered.
"I just love the strength of muzzle you see in this female," he said.
"All that we drive in our beef animals comes from what we can get though the front end in enough room to get it out the back end.
"But with the ability to produce meat, milk and fat in her situation.
"She's tremendously sound, she's tremendously long-bodied, I do love the phenotype and growth pattern in this female.
"She can give us some options to breed some bigger bulls and add to our mature size in the Speckle Park breed.
The junior champion female was awarded to Jackungah HS D102 Eileen T91, exhibited by Jack and Sam Nelson, Pine Lodge, Vic, while reserve junior champion female was presented to Epic Uptown Amy U9, exhibited by Epic Speckle Park stud, Penola, SA.
Black Diamond 827F Tropical Rum T2153, was sashed junior champion bull with Black Diamond 5E Up All Night U2453 being awarded reserve champion bull.
The reserve champion senior female was awarded to Jackungah HS J301 Bambe S27, while Jackungah HS Top Deck T30 was named reserve champion senior bull.
For the two females not over 24 months class Black Diamond Speckle Park stud placed first, while Jack and Sam Nelson, Jackungah Speckle Parks won the bull not over 24 months class.
Jackungah's success continued throughout the group classes, claiming first place in the sire's progeny, dam's progeny and then the breeders group.
