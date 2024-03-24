Flemington Limousins' cow best exhibit adds to the family quinella

Super Sunday was a massive day for the Robson family: Ian, Donna, Jack and Sam from Flemington Limousins and JSR Livestock of Adelong and Batlow.
Under the thorough scrutiny of the Limousins judge, Peter Collins, Tennyson, Victoria, their black cow, Flemington Black Lynx S31, carrying a magnificent frame and form, was the best exhibit of the breed.
Earlier in the day, DSK Tel Hot Stuff S116, exhibited by Jack and Sam Robson, JSR Livestock, Adelong, was the best exhibit in the Angus ring.
The Robsons brought two Angus exhibits, five Limousin entries, and two show steers to the Homebush grounds and will be going home with a veritable truckload of honours.
Mr Collins said he couldn't be happier with "such a beautiful cow.
"I've talked about her all day," he said. She's my type of animal. She's soft and easy-going, and she's attractive. Sharp through that front end. She holds her head up so proud; it's a beautiful head. What a good udder with a really sharp heifer calf."
Flemington Black Lynx S31 was sired by Mandayen King P57 and was out of Red Rock Black Lynx S31.
The other exhibit vying for the best exhibit was the junior and grand champion bull, Summit Cracker U3321, shown by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
"You look at him and try to analyse him. There's not a lot wrong with him. It's a really difficult decision.
"Look at that smoothness in that shoulder and neck. He's never going to give you calving problems. With that depth and thickness, he's really soft."
The February 2023 drop Cracker tipped the scales at 604 kilograms, with an average daily gain (ADG) of 1.53kg and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 110 square centimetres.
The reserve senior female was another Flemington entry: Flemington Fleur S69, sired by Flemington Next Level N40.
The senior champion bull was Junction Trooper T465, shown by Suzanne and John Rodd, Loomberah. The July 2022 drop weighed 892kg and had an ADG of 1.43. It had an EMA of 141.
The reserve senior bull was Flemington Top Notch T53, another of the progeny sired by Flemington Next Level N40. It was a June 2022 calf that weighed 820kg, had an ADG of 1.28kg, and had an EMA of 143.
The reserve junior bull was Flemington Under Control U35, sired by Richmond GRid Iron SRD 171G and from Flemington Black Teerz Q88. It had an ADG of 1.52kg, weighed 520kg and an EMA of 110.
Sienna Manning, Rosara Limousins, Roslyn showed the junior champion female, Summit Ready Made Up U36. It was sired by Cottage Lake Big Star and from Summit Ready-Made Q61.
The reserve junior female was Warrigal Krystal T18, shown by Brent and Riley Collins, BRC Livestock, Goulburn.
Mr Collins praised the exhibitors for an "exquisite" line-up of cattle.
"Exquisite, exquisite. That's all I can say about that team of cattle I saw today.
"Some amazing females kept coming up today, and as I said before, when you're breeding good females, your herd and herd book improves, the breed improves. You're on a winner," he said.
