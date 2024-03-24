The Land
Flemington Limousins' cow best exhibit adds to the family quinella

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 24 2024 - 8:30pm
An exquisite and amazing lineup of Limousins, says Victorian judge Peter Collins.

Super Sunday was a massive day for the Robson family: Ian, Donna, Jack and Sam from Flemington Limousins and JSR Livestock of Adelong and Batlow.

