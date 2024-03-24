Work ethic the key for Jacob Merrick's heifer fitting challenge win

Singleton's Jacob Merrick's work ethic was on full display when winning the heifer fitting challenge at the Sydney Royal Show on Sunday, March 24.
A total of 38 young cattle enthusiasts showcased their fitting skills under the eye of judge Kristie O'Brien, Winchester Livestock, Orange Grove.
Mrs O'Brien said the young cattleman had a lot of work ethic.
"He really made sure that she was right and that's really important as a parader," she said of Mr Merrick.
"To make sure that not only are you alight but the heifer's OK too.
Mr Merrick has been showing cattle for the past six years and competing in the challenge for the past three years.
He topped last year's efforts of placing first in his heat.
"It's good to have a bit of fun at the end of the week," Mr Merrick said.
"The rest of the week is always hectic so it's good to end it with a bit of fun.
"I really enjoy the chance to show my skills and show people that I love what I do."
Reserve champion was awarded to Sophie Van Trulingen, Nowra High School.
Mrs O'Brien said she admired the cool and calm manner of Ms Van Trulingen.
"Animal selection an important part of being a parader again," she said.
"She's got the biggest heifer out here tonight, with the most sawdust over her body."
