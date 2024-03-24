The Land
Home/Studstock

Work ethic the key for Jacob Merrick's heifer fitting challenge win

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated March 25 2024 - 12:40pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Champion Sophie Van Teulingen, Nowra High School, and fitting challenge champion Jacob Merrick, Singleton, with judge Kristie O'Brien, Winchester Livestock.
Reserve Champion Sophie Van Teulingen, Nowra High School, and fitting challenge champion Jacob Merrick, Singleton, with judge Kristie O'Brien, Winchester Livestock.

Singleton's Jacob Merrick's work ethic was on full display when winning the heifer fitting challenge at the Sydney Royal Show on Sunday, March 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.