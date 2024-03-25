Limousin claims inaugural supreme junior champion interbreed bull

In the inaugural junior bull competition a red Limousin bull claimed the championship at Sydney Royal show on Monday, with the interbreed win also a first for Hayden and Jasmine Green of Summit Livestock.
Under the eye of judge Erica Halliday, Ben Nevis Angus, Walcha, Summit Cracker U3321, exhibited by the Greens, Roslyn, took home the supreme ribbon.
In a field of 12 Ms Halliday selected six finalists consisting of the Simmental, Shorthorn, Red Angus, Limousin, Charolais and Angus junior bulls.
She then proceeded to pull forward a top four of the Angus, Tattykeel Typhoon T68, exhibited by Tattykeel Angus and RDM Angus, Black Springs, the Charolais, Venturon Talladega T192, exhibited by Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA, the Red Angus, Round-Em-Up Qantas U6, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Garra, and the supreme Limousin.
In a close competition the final two consisted of the Charolais and Limousin, before Ms Halliday came to her decision.
The 13-month-old Summit Cracker U3321, was 604 kilograms, with an average daily gain (ADG) of 1.53kg and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 110 square centimetres.
By RPY Paynes Cracker 17E and out of Summit Missive J24, stud principal Hayden Green said he was "so complete".
"The thing we love about him is he's out of probably one of our two best cows - she's been a really prolific cow who's bred a lot of really good bulls for us," he said.
Mr Green said this was only the bull's second outing, with his first taking a reserve junior champion bull ribbon at Canberra show recently.
He said the win was "incredible".
"This is my first interbreed win of any type at Sydney show," Mr Green said.
"We have been in it a few times and we competed, and it's always been a lot of fun. I've always been pretty keen to keep coming back to try and win one.
"So it was really cool to get one under the belt - very excited."
Jasmine Green said it was really exciting to win the inaugural competition.
"It is a great addition to the program," she said.
Judge Ms Halliday said it was very tight competition but the Limousin bull had plenty of natural thickness and softness.
"You can see that depth of flank," she said.
"He's got a tremendous amount of muscle through that hindquarter."
Up against the Charolais in the final it was the thickness that put him on top.
"It came down to the natural thickness and structural correctness through the shoulders," she said.
