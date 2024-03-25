The Land
Limousin claims inaugural supreme junior champion interbreed bull

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
March 25 2024
Judge Erica Halliday, Walcha, Hayden Green, Summit Livestock, Roslyn, Michael MaCcue, RAS, and Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Roslyn. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
In the inaugural junior bull competition a red Limousin bull claimed the championship at Sydney Royal show on Monday, with the interbreed win also a first for Hayden and Jasmine Green of Summit Livestock.

