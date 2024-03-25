Mitchell Taylor named RAS beef cattle young judges champion

Quipolly's Mitchell Taylor has proven his judging skills today at the RAS/ ASC beef cattle young judges competition state final, held at the Sydney Royal Show.
A total of 28 young men and women competed in the event after previously qualifying at zone finals throughout NSW, throughout the last 12 months.
The competition was overseen by David Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertrudis, Jandowae, north of Dalby, Queensland.
Competitors had three classes to judge which were Simmental heifers, Hereford bulls and Santa Gertrudis heifers, with 13 competitors chosen to conduct an oral presentation.
The champion junior judge was awarded to Mitchell Taylor, Quipolly, near Quirindi.
The 17-year-old has had a successful track record when it comes to judging and will be heading to Beef 2024 later this year in May to be associate judge for the Hereford breed.
He won the opportunity as part of winning grand champion junior judge at the Herefords Australia youth expo, which was held in Parkes last July.
Mr Taylor had back-to-back wins in the competition winning the same title in 2023 when the expo was held in Wodonga, as well as other successes when judging.
He said the win for the state finals was exciting and will be heading down to Melbourne Royal Show in September to compete for the national junior judging title.
Mr Taylor said he wasn't expecting to win.
"I want to just keep judging cattle, it's what i want to do after school as well, judge cattle and livestock.
With the goal to become a stock and station agent in the future.
The reserve champion was awarded to Paige Hatton, Wellington.
Representing central northern NSW, Abigail Van Erk, Uralla, placed third, while the Riverina's Oscar Feuerherdt, Culcairn was awarded fourth place and Jake Taylor, Wagga Wagga, also representing the Riverina placed fifth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.