Mitchell Taylor named RAS beef cattle young judges champion

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 26 2024 - 6:00am
The RAS/ ASC beef cattla young judges competition state final place winners, with AgShows NSW president Jill Chapman, young judges competitions councillor, Alister Rayner, champion junoir judge, Mitchell Taylor, Quipolly, reserve champion junior judge Paige Hatton, Wellington, Abigail Van Erk, Uralla, Oscar Feuerherdt, Culcairn and Jake Taylor, Wagga Wagga and judge David Greenup, Jandowae, Qld. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Quipolly's Mitchell Taylor has proven his judging skills today at the RAS/ ASC beef cattle young judges competition state final, held at the Sydney Royal Show.

