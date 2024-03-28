The Land

Dust'n Rain Dorper and White Dorper commercial ewes sell to hot demand

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
March 28 2024 - 5:00pm
Dust'n Rain Dorpers sold 233, 53kg, April/May/June 2023 drop, Dust'n Rain-blood, depastured to Dust'n Rain type four and five Dorper rams, station mated ewes, for $262/head. Picture supplied.
Commercial Dorper ewes sold by Dust'n Rain Dorper and White Dorper, Carstairs Station, Pooncarie, were in hot demand during the online National Sheep sale on Tuesday.

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

