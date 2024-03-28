Dust'n Rain Dorper and White Dorper commercial ewes sell to hot demand

Commercial Dorper ewes sold by Dust'n Rain Dorper and White Dorper, Carstairs Station, Pooncarie, were in hot demand during the online National Sheep sale on Tuesday.
A majority of the dispersal ewes will head into the state's Central West while others will cross the southern border to Beulah, Vic.
Dust'n Rain sold 317, 72 kilogram, April/May/June 2021 drop, Dust'n Rain-blood, scanned-in-lamb Dorper ewes for $262 per head to Galari Ag Company, Lake Cowal.
A further 130, 80kg, April/May/June 2019 and 2020 drop, Dust'n Rain-blood, scanned-in-lamb to Dust'n Rain type four and five Dorper rams, Dorper ewes for $229/head to N and R Helps, Hillston.
They also sold 233, 53kg, April/May/June 2023 drop, Dust'n Rain-blood, depastured to Dust'n Rain type four and five Dorper rams, station mated ewes, for $262/head to DJ and LJ Frankel Pty Ltd, Tullibigeal.
A draft of 418, 49kg, April/May/June 2023 drop, Dust'n Rain blood, depastured to Dust'n Rain type four and five White Dorper rams, station mated ewes, also sold for $183/head to Awlehmann Family Trust, Beulah, Vic.
Garry Cullinan, Dust'n Rain Dorper and White Dorper, said he was really happy with how the ewes sold.
Alongside the Dorper and White Dorper stud, Mr Cullinan runs a 4000 head commercial flock which consists of mostly White Dorpers.
To ease the flock's management Mr Cullinan decided to sell the Dorper commercial ewes, some of which were also sold late last year.
While Mr Cullinan said it was sad to disperse the good quality Dorper commercial ewes, the move will allow him to continue expanding the Dorper and White Dorper stud.
The ewes were sold via AuctionsPlus with BR&C Agents Mildura as the selling agents.
