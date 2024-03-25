The Land
Breeder's group interbreed trophy to head across the Nullabor to Boyup Brook

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 25 2024 - 4:30pm
Andrew and Anne Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA, Amy Bolton, Harris Thompson, Boyup Brook, David Bolton, Angus Llewelyn, Christie Fuller, RAS cattle committee chair, Michael MacCue and the judge, Ross Thompson, Millah Murrah, Bathurst. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
In the end, four teams of cattle faced the scrutiny of the judge, Ross Thompson, Millah Murrah, Bathurst, in the Gordon Fuller Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the interbreed breeder's group.

