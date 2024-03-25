Breeder's group interbreed trophy to head across the Nullabor to Boyup Brook

In the end, four teams of cattle faced the scrutiny of the judge, Ross Thompson, Millah Murrah, Bathurst, in the Gordon Fuller Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the interbreed breeder's group.
Charolais, Angus, Limousin, and as Mr Thompson conceded, a pleasant surprise in the Murray Grey group.
But there must be a winner, and the team of Charolais from Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA, was chosen to hold the trophy for the next 12 months.
The Venturon Charolais team had a mass of strike power.
It included Venturon Starstruck 1575, the senior champion female and best exhibit; Venturon Talladega T192, the champion junior bull and best exhibit; and Venturon Fiona T216, the junior champion female.
"These cattle are such beautiful exhibits for their breeds," Mr Thompson said.
"We're really narrowing it down (the decision) to the nitty gritty.
"The Charolais team is a very complete team. They're structurally beautiful, and their tracking is spot-on.
"It's hard to change them; each individual is right at the top of the industry, and the exhibitors should be justifiably proud."
Also in the final four was Flemington Limousins, Adelong.
"This Limousin group are spectacular cattle. These two females are just as good as they can get in body type. They're soft and have enormous muscle expression, and that's what the breed is: a muscle adder, adding to yield."
Mr Thompson said the Angus and Murray Grey teams made up the final four were upstanding and magnificent examples of their breeds.
The Angus were from the Fuller family's Pine Creek stud, Woodstock, and the Murray Greys were from the Maefair Murray Greys, shown by the Burnett Pastoral Trust, Marrar.
Eight teams were paraded before Mr Thompson, with Herefords, Red Angus, Speckle Park and Santa Gertrudis the first teams to leave the ring. In a second cut, the Shorthorn team were farewelled.
The Angus breed has taken the Gordon Fuller trophy eight times in nine years, with a Charolais team last breaking the run of successes in 2018.
