Bridging the digital divide between city and country

When you read this article, I'll be volunteering at the CWA of NSW tearooms at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - a great tradition that unites city and country in celebrating the excellence, innovation, and produce of Australian agriculture.
I'll also be working hard to beat the 2019 record of 49,997 scones baked and served so drop by and have a 'sconversation'.
Speaking of traditions that unite, I'm astounded by the stark divide in online connectivity between urban and rural, regional, and remote communities across NSW.
The speed and reliability of internet access in the city far surpasses what is available in many rural areas, highlighting the significant differences in digital infrastructure.
These communities are vital to our state, but they're falling behind in the digital age because of poor infrastructure.
There's a lot of uncertainty with the upcoming closure of the fixed-line copper, the review of consumer service obligations (which ensure everyone can access landline telephones and payphones no matter where they are), and the shutdown of the 3G mobile networks - all of which are raising concerns about their future connectivity.
For years, rural communities have faced significant challenges due to poor telecommunication, holding back economic development, access to essential services, and social connections.
While urban centres benefit from high-speed internet and good mobile coverage, many rural residents contend with sluggish internet speeds, frequent connectivity issues, and sparse mobile reception.
I monitored mobile coverage along the Golden Highway between Dunedoo and Dubbo and I only had intermittent coverage with a mere 17 kilometres of service over a 95-kilometre stretch.
The closure of the 3G mobile network adds another layer of uncertainty and anxiety for rural communities.
With the impending shutdown, many residents fear being left without reliable mobile coverage, further isolating them from the rest of the state and the country.
While the transition to 4G and 5G networks promises faster speeds and better coverage, the rollout in rural areas has been slow.
The effects of inadequate telecommunications infrastructure are far-reaching.
For farmers and primary producers, reliable internet and mobile coverage are essential for managing operations, accessing market information and communicating with suppliers and customers.
Without dependable connectivity, they are at a significant disadvantage in an increasingly digital and globalised marketplace.
Similarly, access to telehealth services is crucial for rural residents, many of whom live hours away from the nearest medical facility.
Reliable telecommunications can bridge the gap between patients and healthcare providers, ensuring timely access to medical advice, consultations and specialist care.
However, without adequate infrastructure, many rural residents are forced to travel long distances or forego essential healthcare altogether.
Education is another area impacted by the digital divide. With the shift towards online learning and digital resources, students in rural areas face significant barriers to accessing quality education.
Slow internet speeds and unreliable connectivity hinder their ability to participate in virtual classrooms, access educational materials and communicate with teachers and classmates effectively.
As a result, they are at a disadvantage compared to their urban counterparts, perpetuating inequality in educational outcomes.
The provision of reliable telecommunications is not just a matter of convenience; it is a fundamental necessity for the economic, social, and educational wellbeing.
I urge policymakers, industry stakeholders, and community leaders to prioritise investment in rural telecommunications infrastructure and ensure that no community is left behind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.