Bridging the digital divide between city and country

March 28 2024 - 3:00pm
Investment in rural telecommunications infrastructure is needed, Joy Beames writes. Picture via Shutterstock
When you read this article, I'll be volunteering at the CWA of NSW tearooms at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - a great tradition that unites city and country in celebrating the excellence, innovation, and produce of Australian agriculture.

