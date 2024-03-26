The Land
Thalabah Merinos claim the RAS pair of the year at Sydney Royal Show

Updated March 26 2024 - 12:23pm, first published 11:00am
RAS pair of the year competition winners Thalaba Merino stud, Crookwell, with Sadie, 6, Jack, 10, Anthony and Sam Frost, 12, Thalaba Merino stud, Crookwell. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Judging kicked of well for Thalabah Merino stud, Crookwell, winning the RAS pair of the year award at the Sydney Royal Show on Monday, March 25.

