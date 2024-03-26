Thalabah Merinos claim the RAS pair of the year at Sydney Royal Show

Judging kicked of well for Thalabah Merino stud, Crookwell, winning the RAS pair of the year award at the Sydney Royal Show on Monday, March 25.
The win was a first for the stud, with both exhibits having a strong success history.
The ram Thalabah M28340, along side ewe Thalabah M27081 rose to the top of another seven entries in the class.
The class was judged by Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn Merinos, Hargraves, Bruce Dunbabin, Mayfield Merino stud, Little Swanport, Tasmania, Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park Merino stud, Dubbo, Ross McGauchie, Terrick West Merino stud, Prairie, Victoria, and Richard House Barloo Merino stud, Western Australia.
Mr House said the March shorn pair were well balanced with good wool and very wooly.
Thalabah stud principal Krisi Frost said the individuals has been successful within their own rights over the past few months.
The ram was by Thalabah 401, who was bred within the Langdene blood family of the Thalabah stud.
Who was previously named the surpeme Merino exhibit at Crookwell show earlier this year, while also claiming junior champion March shorn ram at last years Sydney Royal Show.
While the ewe is a descendant of Rosehill Park bloodline within Thalabah.
She won also was awarded the grand champion ewe, earlier this year at the Great Southern Supreme Merino show and sale in February and the supreme Merino exhibit at Taragla show this year.
The ewe measured a fibre diameter of 17.5 micron, with a comfort factor of 99.7 per cent and curvature of 53.2.
While the ram recorded a fibre diameter of 16.8 micron, a standard deviation of 2.7 and a spinning fineness of 15.8.
Merryville Merino stud Boorowa placed second with Demondrille Merino stud, Harden securing third place.
