Debut Stonehaven Cup win to Greenland Merino stud, Bungarby

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 25 2024 - 7:30pm
Greg, Tom, Ben, Nikki, and John Alcock, Greenland stud, Bungarby, with their inaugural Stonehaven Cup winning team.
A group of three rams and two years, all sired by Greenland WXC, a fine/fine medium wooled ram, have carried the Alcock family to their first-ever Stonehaven Cup win at Sydney Royal.

