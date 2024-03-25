Debut Stonehaven Cup win to Greenland Merino stud, Bungarby

A group of three rams and two years, all sired by Greenland WXC, a fine/fine medium wooled ram, have carried the Alcock family to their first-ever Stonehaven Cup win at Sydney Royal.
John Alcock, Merambego, Bungarby, said the stud was registered in 1985, and to win the prestigious Cup was a red-letter day for the family.
"It's something you always hoped you might win," Mr Alcock said.
He said the team had been a winner at a previous event, taking the Roger Birtles Memorial Trophy at the recent Great Southern Merino event at Bathurst.
"They are all young sheep, they've got growth and production that is fantastic for their ages," he said.
A panel of five judges worked through the various classes in the Merino pavilion, including Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park stud, Wambangalang, near Dubbo; Bruce Dunbabin, Mayfield, Swansea, Tasmania; Richard House, Barloo Merino and Poll Merino stud, Gnowangerup, WA; Ross McGauchie, Terrick West Merino stud, Prairie, Victoria; and Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn stud, Hargraves.
They praised the Greenland team and credited the sheep for having great wool data behind them, including wool cuts and micron ratio.
"They stand very square, and individually, these young sheep will go a long way in their individual classes tomorrow (Tuesday, March 26) and they are a credit to Greenlands," Mr Coddington said.
In second place was a team from the Thalaba Merino Stud, Laggan.
"These are productive, bulky wooled sheep that stand very well."
Third place went to Merryville Merino Stud, Boorowa.
