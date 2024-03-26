Break in competition a chance to catch-up at RAS Cattle Dinner | Photos

Cattle industry identities took time out from the busy Sydney Royal Easter Show judging schedule for the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Cattle Dinner last night.
The beef cattle judging had wrapped up and the dairy judging will begin in the coming days, so the break in competition was a great opportunity for those in attendance to celebrate and catch up during the show.
Kyle Lewis, Lewis Farms, Alberta, Canada, was the guest speaker and had also judged the Simmental cattle on Saturday.
Mr Lewis is a fourth-generation farmer and he said Lewis Farms ran about 1000 Simmental cattle, 300 black Angus and grew 200 hectares (500 acres) of seed potatoes.
The operation also cropped on rotation barley, wheat and canola.
The Wilson family of Shirlinn Jerseys near Tamworth were recognised for 50 years of exhibiting Shirlinn Jerseys at Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Murrumburrah High School first started showing steers at Sydney Royal in 1987 and the school was recognised as a long-serving exhibitor, as were Geoff and Heather Bush, Glenholme, Cootamundra, who first exhibited cattle in 1993.
Imogen Clarke, Nowra, representing the RAS Youth Group, was also on hand to present Bec Cope, Narrabri, with the RAS Youth Medal for her long-time involvement with the cattle show.
RAS councillors, cattle committee members, honorary members, exhibitors, judges and stewards were among those in attendance.
