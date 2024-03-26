The Land
Home/Rural Life

Break in competition a chance to catch-up at RAS Cattle Dinner | Photos

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated March 26 2024 - 1:33pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cattle industry identities took time out from the busy Sydney Royal Easter Show judging schedule for the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Cattle Dinner last night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.