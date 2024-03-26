The Land
Home/Cropping

Canola prices rally as planting estimates slip

By Chris Johnson
March 27 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canola prices have recovered to levels not seen since mid-November. Picture via Shutterstock
Canola prices have recovered to levels not seen since mid-November. Picture via Shutterstock

Last week, we saw more canola sellers come out of the woodwork as prices continued to rally, recovering to levels not seen since mid-November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.