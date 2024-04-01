Lach River and Greenland claim top ribbons in medium wool ring

There was a high quality of exhibits on display in the medium wool Merino and Poll Merino rings on March 25 and 26 at Sydney Royal Show.
The ring was judged by Richard House, Barloo Merino stud, Gnowangerup, Western Australia.
Grand champion Merinos
Lach River Merino stud, Darby's Falls dominated in the medium wool Merino ring being awarded grand champion medium wool Merino ram.
Lach River M27326, a March-shorn ram progressed from the ram, showing six teeth and over class.
He recorded a fibre diameter of 19.6 micron, while also measuring a standard deviation of 3.3 micron and comfort factor 99.4 per cent.
The reserve grand champion medium wool ram, also progressed from the March-shorn classes and was awarded to Thalabah Merinos, Crookwell.
Thalabah M27123 measured a fibre diameter of 20.7 micron with a comfort factor of 99.1 pc and a coefficient of variation of 15.7pc.
Mr House said the two rams were are hard to split, but the grand champion ram displayed a heavier, rich wool type.
The grand champion medium wool Merino ewe was awarded to Greenland 23M28372, exhibited by Greenland Merinos, Bungarby, near Cooma.
The ewe rose from the March-shorn classes winning the ewe showing six teeth and over class, to then win the champion medium March-shorn ewe title.
She recorded a fibre diameter of 17.9 micron, while also displayed a standard deviation of 2.9 micron, with a coefficient of variation of 16.4 per cent and a comfort factor of 99.5pc.
Reserve champion medium wool Merino ewe went to Lach River Merinos, Darbys Falls.
The August shorn ewe progressed from the ewe showing more then four teeth class, before going on to be sashed champion medium wool August-shorn Merino ewe.
Grand champion Poll Merinos
In the Poll Merino ring, West Plains 23M28119 , also known as Zodiac,was sashed grand champion medium wool Poll Merino ram and was exhibited by West Plains Merinos, Delegate, near Bombala.
He later on went on to be named the Surpeme Merino exhibit.
The grand champion ram originated from the ram showing no more then four teeth class and then went on to be the champion medium wool March-shorn Poll Merino ram.
He recorded a fibre diameter of 18.4 micron, with a standard deviation of 2.7 micron.
While also displaying a comfort factor of 99.6pc.
Armidale based stud, Alfoxton Merinos was awarded reserve grand champion medium wool Poll Merino ram, with Alfoxton A20697.
The August-shorn ram progressed from the ram not showing more then two permanent teeth class, before being sashed the champion medium wool August-shorn Poll Merino ram.
He recorded a fibre diameter of 19.3 micron, while having a comfort factor of 99.8pc.
The grand champion medium Poll Merino ewe was awarded to Boorowa's Merryville Merino stud, with Merryville 27218.
The March-shorn ewe progressed from the ewe showing no more than two permanent teeth class, then went on the be sashed champion medium March-shorn Poll Merino ewe.
She displayed a comfort factor of 99.9pc, while recording a fibre diameter of 17 micron.
Judge Richard House said the ewe was outstanding, with a good style of wool and good legs.
Alfoxton Merinos also received reserve grand champion medium Poll Merino ewe with Alfoxton A20703.
The young ewe won the ewe showing no more than two permanent teeth class, to then go on a win champion medium wool August-shorn Poll Merino ewe.
She recorded a fibre diameter of 19.4 micron, with a standard deviation of 3.1 micron and a coefficient of variation of 15.9pc.
August-shorn champions
In the Merinos, champion went to Lach River stud, Darby's Falls, with Lach River A20204.
The ram came up through the ram not showing more the four teeth class and tested 22.1 micron, 3.6 micron standard deviation, 16.4 CV and 98pc CF.
Lach River also won champion and reserve champion medium wool August-shorn Merino ewes, with both ewes coming from the ewe showing no more then four teeth class.
In the Poll Merino ring Alfoxton won champion medium wool August-shorn ram, with A20697, who recorded a fibre diameter of 19.3 micron, with a SD of 2.6 micron and a CF of 99.8pc.
The New England based stud also received reserve champion medium wool August-shorn Poll Merino ram with Alfoxton A20695.
He tested 21.2 micron, while also recording a standard deviation of 2.8 micron and a comfort factor or 99.6pc.
Champion and reserve champion medium wool August-shorn Poll Merino ewes were awarded to Alfoxton with A20702 and A20703, respectively.
The champion ewe tested 18.1 micron, with a CV of 19.4pc and a CF of 99.5pc, while the reserve champion ewe tested 19.4 micron and had a SD of 3.1 micron.
March-shorn champions
Champion medium wool March-shorn ram was awarded Lach River Merino stud, Darby's Falls, with Lach River M27326, who went on to win grand champion medium wool Merino ram.
While the reserve champion March-shorn Thalabah M27123 ram also went ahead to be named reserve grand champion medium wool Merino ram.
Greenland 23M28372 was awarded champion medium wool March-shorn ewe and was exhibited by the Greenland Merino stud, Bungarby.
She measured a fibre diameter of 17.9 micron, while having a SD of 2.9 micron and a CV of 16.5pc.
In the Poll Merino ring West Plains Zodiac won champion medium wool March-wool ram, who went on to win supreme Merino exhibit.
The reserve champion medium wool March-shorn Poll Merino ram went to Grasmere Poll Merino stud, Bethungra, with M26923.
The ram tested 20 micron with a standard devaition of 2.6 micron and a comfort factoer of 99.9pc.
Merryville Merino stud was named both champion and reserve champion medium March-shorn ewes with Merryville 27218 and 27223, respectively.
The champion ewe tested 17 micron, with a SD of 3.3, while the reserve champion ewe tested 19.7 micron, with a CV of 20.8pc.
