The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

The Land's Young Woman of year wins unexpected second title at Sydney

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated March 26 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW 2024 Young Woman Domonique Wyse has taken out the hotly-contested District Exhibit pumpkin bowls knockout. Picture by Paris Capell
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW 2024 Young Woman Domonique Wyse has taken out the hotly-contested District Exhibit pumpkin bowls knockout. Picture by Paris Capell

Domonique Wyse came to Sydney to take home one title but instead will be returning to the Mid North Coast with another trophy under her belt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.