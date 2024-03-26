The Land's Young Woman of year wins unexpected second title at Sydney

Domonique Wyse came to Sydney to take home one title but instead will be returning to the Mid North Coast with another trophy under her belt.
Two days after Ms Wyse was named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW 2024 Young Woman, she secured another title when she bowled over the competition in the hotly-contested District Exhibit pumpkin bowls knockout.
"Now my named has been engraved on the trophy I have to come back and defend my title next year," Ms Wyse said.
The idea of the competition is similar to the principals of lawn bowls.
The only difference is the bowl is replaced with a pumpkin and the jack is an onion.
The tournament sees two or three bowlers from each District pitted against each other in a lawn bowls-style singles knockout comp.
A 2.4 square metre court is marked out and the player whose pumpkins are closest to the jack wins the match and moves on to the next round.
A carrot is used to measure whose pumpkin is closest to the jack.
Ms Wyse is no stranger to lawn bowls having grown up around the greens as her mother Dana Wyse has been the CEO of local clubs including Manning Bowling and Taree Railway Club.
"I've had my fair share of experience with afternoons spent at the bowling green," she said.
"I lifted up the pumpkin and realised it was weighted on one side where it was grown and played it like a bowl, there were two orange and two green, all different sizes and shapes."
