Winners and losers in the potash stakes

Over the past 30 years numerous companies have conducted preliminary exploration for gold on APC's ground in WA. Most recently, St Barbara (SBM), a $135m gold heavyweight, entered a three-year joint venture with APC, and spent $3.5m on exploration but didn't find enough to keep it interested. The rare earth/lithium prospect in WA is even more speculative - APC still has to negotiate access with the traditional owners. Canaccord Genuity are underwriting up to $2.75m of the offer, but the Punter isn't buying.