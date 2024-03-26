Aspiring agricultural leader receives Norman Lethbridge Award

Kate Bartolo, a young aspiring rural industry leader has received the prestigious 2023 Norman Lethbridge Award at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Created by the NSW State Committee of Angus Australia in 2002 in memory of the late Norman Lethbridge, the award supports a young person under 25 years studying agriculture or livestock auctioneer within 200 kilometres of Sydney.
It encompasses a scholarship to the Tocal Beef Assessment school and an opportunity to share in a total prize pool of over $5000 to support further educational pursuits or activities in the field of agriculture.
Nominated by Chevalier College, Burradoo, Ms Bartolo has a deep passion for the agricultural industry and plans to further her studies with a double degree in agricultural science and agir-business.
The year 12 student markets fresh flowers at farmers markets for Jonima Flowers and has picked and packed fruit and vegetables for Pheasants Nest Produce.
Ms Bartolo also works as a farm hand in the vegetable and poultry sections of her family's business Bargo Valley Produce.
She has shown and prepared cattle for the Sydney Royal Easter Show since 2019 and has developed a keen interest in cattle handling.
Ms Bartolo has monitored and recording cattle behaviour at the Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institute as well as worked in the Leppington Pastoral Dairy calf and calving shed.
"My teacher nominated me as an all-rounder for the award...I am very dedicated to the agricultural industry and with my experience and knowledge, I thought it would be a great award to participate in," Ms Bartolo said.
"The Tocal Beef Assessment course will be a good experience to take part in while learning new skills to further embrace during my future endeavours, while the Angus membership will enable me to gain contacts for future work placement and learn more about the industry.
"The award will also help me with early entry to either Charles Sturt University or University of New England."
First runner-up was Olivia Baird, Colo High School, North Richmond, while Audrey Cocks, Caroline Chisholm College, Glenmore Park, was the second runner-up and third-runner up was Erin Banks, Bede Polding College, South Windsor.
Annabelle Lewinski, Hurlstone Agricultural High School, Glenfield, and Thomas Batson, Marian Catholic College, Kenthurst received the Wendy and Des Stubbs Encouragement Awards.
Amelia Sternback, St Catherine's College, Waverly, received the Ray White Albury and Holbrook Encouragement Award.
The Angus Australia NSW state committee presented the award.
