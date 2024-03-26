The Land
Home/News/Sydney Royal

Aspiring agricultural leader receives Norman Lethbridge Award

Updated March 26 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norman Lethbridge Award winners: Erin Banks, South Windsor, Annabelle Lewinski, Glenfield, Kate Bartolo, Burradoo, Olivia Baird, North Richmond, Amelia Sternbeck, Waverly, and Audrey Cocks, Glenmore Park, with Copeland Lethbridge and Matthew Macri, Angus NSW. Picture supplied by Kim Woods
Norman Lethbridge Award winners: Erin Banks, South Windsor, Annabelle Lewinski, Glenfield, Kate Bartolo, Burradoo, Olivia Baird, North Richmond, Amelia Sternbeck, Waverly, and Audrey Cocks, Glenmore Park, with Copeland Lethbridge and Matthew Macri, Angus NSW. Picture supplied by Kim Woods

Kate Bartolo, a young aspiring rural industry leader has received the prestigious 2023 Norman Lethbridge Award at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.