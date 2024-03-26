Exciting win for Conrayn Merinos in national pair of the year

Monaro Merino stud Conrayn, can now add the 2024 national pair of the year to their collection of accolades.
The ewe and ram pair came out on top against nine studs from throughout NSW, with the opportunity to represent NSW at the Sheep and Wool show held in Bendigo later this year in July.
The class was judged by Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn Merinos, Hargraves, Bruce Dunbabin, Mayfield Merino stud, Little Swanport, Tasmania, Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park Merino stud, Dubbo, Ross McGauchie, Terrick West Merino stud, Prairie, Victoria, and Richard House, Barloo Merino stud, Western Australia.
The pair had to consist of a ram and ewe, any age, both Merino or Poll Merino, taken from the August shorn general classes at the 2024 Sydney Royal Show.
The ewe of the pair was Conrayn 23A20813, a two-year-old with a fleece diameter of 17.2 micron.
She also measured a standard deviation of 2.3, comfort factor of 99.9 per cent.
The ram Conrayn 23A20832, displayed a curvature of 68.2, with a coefficient variation of 15.7, while also recording a comfort factor of 99.9pc.
He measured a fibre diameter of 14.7 micron and a standard deviation of 2.3.
Judge Bruce Dunbabin said there was a strong line of contenders in the class, taking the judges some time to come to a decision.
He said the winning pair was a very nice pair, very upstanding and even pair.
Conrayn Merino stud principal, Peter Lette, said this was the first time the stud has won the prestigious award, after coming second multiple times.
"It's exciting to finally get first and represent NSW down in Bendigo in July," he said.
"The ewe has a very exciting story, she was the Tom Culley winner here last year.
"She's by a Merryville Giant Test ram, she goes back to a ram that we purchased of Wally quite a few years ago.
"His progeny has done really well, we're very pleased with them.
"Especially the ewe base that came out of him."
Mr Lette said the ewe was shown last year as a long wool, but was then reshorn with the aim to be in the short wool classes come July in Victoria.
As for her team mate, the ram has also had a successful record throughout the local show circuit in the Monaro.
"His always done well in the super fine classes," Mr Lette said.
Second place was awarded to Alfoxton Merino stud, Wollomombi, while Langdene Merino stud placed third.
