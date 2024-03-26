The Land
Exciting win for Conrayn Merinos in national pair of the year

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 26 2024 - 8:00pm
The 2024 national pair of the year winner from Conrayn merinos with AWI chairman, Jock Laurie, Jayne Lette, Conrayn Merinos, Bruce Dunbabin, Little Swanport, Tasmania and Peter Lette, Conrayn Merino stud, Berridale. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Monaro Merino stud Conrayn, can now add the 2024 national pair of the year to their collection of accolades.

