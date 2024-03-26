Alfoxton's 20-year wait pays off as stud takes Tom Culley supreme junior Merino

A New England stud has won the renowned Tom Culley supreme junior Merino class at Sydney Royal after a 20-year wait.
Alfoxton 20697, exhibited by Alfoxton Merinos, Wollomombi, won his way up from the August-shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram class before going up against the seven other junior champion Merino and Poll Merino rams and ewes.
He had a fibre diameter of 19.3 micron, standard deviation of 2.6 micron, coefficient of variation of 13.2 per cent and comfort factor of 99.8pc.
The judges were Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn, Hargraves, Bruce Dunbabin, Mayfield, Tasmania, Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park, Wambangalang, Ross McGauchie, Terrick West, Prairie, Vic, and Richard House, Barloo, Gnowangerup, WA.
Speaking on behalf of the judges, Mr House said it was the ram's magnificent fleece that put him above the others.
Alfoxton stud principal Chris Clonan said he began showing at Sydney Royal in 2004 and never expected to win.
It was also the ram's first show.
"I've been desperately trying to win this award and I didn't think I'd be able to win it with an August shorn," he said.
"I think it's only happened once before that I know of.
"I didn't think we had a chance."
He said the ram was a standout as a lamb and he thought very highly of him.
The ram's grandsire was Glenlea Park 180173, which sold for $100,000 in 2019.
His dam's side went back to Wallaloo Park Real Deal, which Mr Clonan thought had influenced his long staple length.
Mr Clonan had entered him into this year's New England Sire Evaluation and had artificially inseminated 100 ewes to him in February.
He planned to show him at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo. He had also collected semen and would make a decision after Bendigo as to whether he would keep him.
The Merino judging will continue tomorrow morning.
