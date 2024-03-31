Shalimar Park leads the way in the ultrafine March shorn Merino classes

Success arrived in several ways for the Shalimar Park Merino stud in the junior ultrafine classes of the Merino judging at Sydney Royal on Tuesday.
The stud showed the champion March-shorn ram and ewe and the ultrafine poll ewe. It also collected several honours in the superfine classes.
Under the careful eye of the judge, Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn, Hargraves, praised the quality of the champion ram shown by Shalimar Park
"When I saw him in his class (the six-tooth and over), I knew he would be near the top at the end of the day," Mr Rayner said.
"When you turn that sheep over, he's unbelievable underneath. He's got a heap of wool down that hind leg and holds his quality the whole way."
The champion ultrafine ram had a fibre diameter of 17.5 micron, a standard deviation (SD) of 2.4 micron, a coefficient of variation (CV) of 14 per cent and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.8pc.
Conrayn Merino stud, Berriedale, showed the reserve champion, the winner of the two-tooth class.
"The young sheep we've got as reserve champion is a big, upstanding, proud hogget. At 14 microns, he's got to be the biggest of the rams we had here. He's got a heap of growth for that micron and really quality wool to go with it.
"He's a sheep with a big future that will grow into something that is pretty handy."
Shalimar Park's champion, March shorn ewe, was also from the six-tooth and over class.
"She had a stylish, really zippy finish," is how Mr Rayner described his pick. "It could have gone either way at any time."
The champion ewe was 16.1 micron, SD of 2.4 micron, CV of 15.1pc and a CF of 99.9pc.
Reserve March-shorn ewe was shown by Greenland Merino and Poll Merino stud, Merambego, Maffra.
"The reserve was a year younger, and her type, make and shape got her to the reserve (position)."
The champion, an August-shorn ram, was shown by Bocoble stud, Mudgee, with a ram from the four-tooth class.
"He gets himself there because of his wool quality," Mr Rayner said.
"That is a cracking 15.5-micron wool. It finishes beautifully and holds well right down low on the ram. Probably the best foreleg I've seen this morning."
It had an SD of 2.6 micron, a CV of 17pc and a CF of 99.7pc.
The reserve champion was shown by Merrignee Merino and Poll Merino stud, Boorowa.
"The reserve champion gets himself there on weight, shape and type. He's a big fellow, proud but not quite there in the wool to the champion."
It was also from the four-tooth class, with a micron of 17.2, SD of 2.5, CV of 1.43, and a CF of 99.8.
Bocoble Merino stud's team was paraded by Shane and Jackson Karchinsky and Boorowa Mudgee. Stud co-principal Malcolm Cox said shearing and a new baby in the family had prevented them from attending the show.
Champion August-shorn ewe was from the Greenland team from the four-tooth class. It had a micron count of 16.1, an SD of 2.4, a CV of 15.1 and a CF of 99.9.
Mr Rayney said wool type and quality were the deciding factors in his choice of broad ribbon winners.
The reserve was from the Bocoble team and stood second to the champion in the four-tooth class. She was 17.4 micron, had an SD of 2.8 micron, a CV of 16pc and a CF of 99.8pc.
The ultrafine Poll Merino champion was shown by the Hillcreston stud, Bigga. The champion was 14.7 micron with an SD of 2.1 micron, CV of 14.5pc and a CF of 100pc.
Showing the reserve champion was Merrignee stud. The 17.8-micron ram had an SD of 2.3 micron, a CV of 12.7pc and a CF of 99.9pc.
Shalimar Park showed the ultrafine Poll ewe, with a micron of 16.5, an SD of 2.7 micron, a CV of 16.3pc, and a CF of 99pc.
Glenburnie stud, Walcha showed the reserve ewe. It was 16.6 micron, an SD of 2.6 micron, a CV of 15.7pc and a CF of 99.9pc.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.