The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Shalimar Park leads the way in the ultrafine March shorn Merino classes

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 1 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Success arrived in several ways for the Shalimar Park Merino stud in the junior ultrafine classes of the Merino judging at Sydney Royal on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.