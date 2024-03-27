Trundle Central School's agriculture teacher's RAS Youth Medal recognition

One of the Royal Agricultural Society's youth programs is All Roads to the Royal, in which the organisation supports a team of schoolchildren from across the state to attend the show for three days.
Trundle Central School is the 2024 recipient of the program, which facilitates up to 40 students from a rural or remote school in NSW to attend the Easter Show in a four-day, all-expenses-paid, behind-the-scenes experience.
The RAS also recognised Heather Earney, the school agriculture teacher of three years, and presented her with a youth medal.
RAS sheep and wool committee chair Joseph Byrnes presented Ms Earney with her medal as she supervised the students' visit to the Merino judging on Tuesday morning.
Mr Byrnes said Ms Earney has been a valued sheep and wool committee member and steward since 2013.
He said she has been an active contributor to the RAS's values and a great asset to the organisation.
Ms Earney is from a family property at Bedgerabong and said she'd completed a degree in Rural Science at the University of New England.
She started stewarding in Sydney in high school and at UNE, but then COVID-19 came along.
"I then decided I was ready for a career change and became an ag teacher," she said.
"I just love watching the students' enthusiasm and the inspiration they get from doing something hands-on, and I see that growth in the strength and connection in the Trundle community.
"It's a visible change, and it's really appreciated. Just being out in public makes a huge difference for the kids.
"It's such a supportive school and the kids and their families are great. They're confidence
Ms Earney said the students have a rotating program of agricultural topics. This includes the Dubbo wether challenge and the visit to the Sydney Royal is the students' large ag immersion program for 2024.
"And we're looking to move into cattle this year. It's a rotation.
This year, 32 students from the school have come to the Royal Show.
"Having three funded days at the show is a fantastic opportunity.
"Last night, they watched the entertainment and were blown away. They couldn't believe the spectacle they were looking at."
She said of the 36 students and staff, only three had been to the Sydney show before.
