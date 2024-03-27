The Land
Trundle Central School's agriculture teacher's RAS Youth Medal recognition

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 28 2024 - 9:00am
RAS sheep and wool committee chair Joseph Byrnes presents Trundle Central School agriculture teacher Heather Earney with the RAS Youth Medal. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
RAS sheep and wool committee chair Joseph Byrnes presents Trundle Central School agriculture teacher Heather Earney with the RAS Youth Medal. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

One of the Royal Agricultural Society's youth programs is All Roads to the Royal, in which the organisation supports a team of schoolchildren from across the state to attend the show for three days.

