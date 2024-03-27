The Land
Youngest finalist Grace Collins named RAS Rural Achiever

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
March 27 2024 - 11:00am
Grace Collins, Armidale, recieved the RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever award. Picture by Elka Devney
Armidale's Grace Collins has been named this year's RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

