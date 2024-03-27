Youngest finalist Grace Collins named RAS Rural Achiever

Armidale's Grace Collins has been named this year's RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Hailing from the hustle and bustle of Sydney, Ms Collins relocated to Armidale to study a Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of New England.
With four units of her degree remaining, Ms Collins plans to unite her passion for agriculture and education by completing a Master of Teaching in 2025.
Ms Collins currently works on-farm at Armidale Secondary College and Guyra Central School where she supervises and assists students during agricultural shows and excursions throughout NSW.
She also works in learning support at Armidale Secondary College.
As a passionate and keen livestock handler, Ms Collins said she heard about the Rural Achiever program during her time parading cattle at Sydney Royal.
"I put my hand up this year as I think I've contributed to my community and I wanted to learn more," she said.
"I didn't expect to win, I was very surprised and honoured as I'm only 21 and the youngest here.
"High school ag was so important for me in my journey to get here so I want to be able to pass that on and open doors for other people that wouldn't otherwise have those opportunities."
The RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever Award recognises future leaders (20 to 29 years of age) who are making a significant contribution to their community and rural Australia.
Finalists for the 2024 award include:
