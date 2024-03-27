The Land
Home/Cropping

Finding a baseline for methane emissions in rice

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
March 27 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Research assistant Emily Maston, Associate Professor Wendy Quayle, Deakin University and trial site manager Jae Moore-Lambert.
Research assistant Emily Maston, Associate Professor Wendy Quayle, Deakin University and trial site manager Jae Moore-Lambert.

By improving water use the rice industry can improve methane emissions, data from Deakin University is showing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.