The Land
Home/Cropping

Help wanted: GRDC cropping production survey to help guide best farming practice

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 27 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young farmers like Dan Fox at Gladlea, Marrar, checking soil moisture with a penetrometer, are encouraged to take part in a GRDC survey designed to tease out indicators to cropping success and sustainability. File photo by Stephen Burns.
Young farmers like Dan Fox at Gladlea, Marrar, checking soil moisture with a penetrometer, are encouraged to take part in a GRDC survey designed to tease out indicators to cropping success and sustainability. File photo by Stephen Burns.

A twenty-minute online survey aimed at cropping producers expects to gain a broad understanding of farmer practices and how their goals might relate to regeneration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.