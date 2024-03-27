The Land
RAS Youth Show junior judging winner debuts as champion

March 27 2024 - 5:30pm
RAS councillor Ellen Downes, Canowindra, with the champion RAS of NSW Youth Show young judge, Jacob Merrick, Singleton, reserve Angus Johnson, Dubbo, and judge, Hannah Powe, Cargo.
An aspiring Murray Grey breeder competing in the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Youth Show junior judging for the first time won this year's competition.

