Steer market holds firm at Dunedoo store sale

The steer market held firm at the Dunedoo store sale on Wednesday with a total yarding of 450 to 500 head.
Milling Stuart agent Jamie Stuart, Dunedoo, said the majority of the cattle sold will head west.
"The quality of the yarding was very good, especially in the steer run, and was pretty similar to last month's sale," he said.
"Weaner steers made from $890 to $1170 and yearling steers sold from $1100 to $1290.
"The best of the crossbred yearlings steers were Charolais/Shorthorn and sold for $1140 down to $830.
"Heifers sold from $550 to $960 for the best of the Angus. Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers made up to about $1320."
Wargundy Pastoral Co, Dunedoo, sold a consignment of 60, July/October drop, Wargundy-blood, Angus and Angus/Shorthorn steers for $1290.
John and Ainsley Maben, Merriwa, sold 20, eight-to-ten-month-old, Trio Gen-blood, Angus steers for $1170.
Gav Piper, Cassilis, sold a pen of 25, vendor bred, Angus yearling steers for $1200.
Mr Piper also sold 25, vendor bred, Angus yearling heifers for $960.
Malcolm Rouse, Marchmont Park, Coolah, sold 15, eight-to-ten-month old Charolais/Shorthorn steers for $1140.
David Saxelby, Mendooran, sold 20, eight-to-ten-month-old, Narranmore-blood, Angus weaner steers for $960.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo.
