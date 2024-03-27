Celebrate rural spirit with Top Pub award

In a celebration of the heart and soul of rural communities across NSW, The Land newspaper is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new award - Top Pub!
This competition aims to recognise the cherished watering holes that serve as more than just places to grab a drink; they're the beating heart of local communities.
As part of this event, we're calling upon our readers to nominate their favourite pub for consideration.
Whether it's the quaint country inn where locals gather for a Sunday roast, the lively tavern playing live music, or the historic hotel that serves the world's best chicken schnitzel - we want to hear about it!
Nominating your top pub is easy - simply visit www.theland.com.au and fill out the nomination form.
By nominating, you'll automatically be entered into a draw to win $100 to spend at your chosen establishment. It's our way of saying thank you for sharing your favorite local gem with us.
Keep an eye out for our advertisements in The Land newspaper featuring a QR code. Simply scan the code with your smart phone, and you'll be directed straight to the nomination page. It's quick, convenient, and ensures your beloved pub gets the recognition it deserves.
Now's the time to shine a spotlight on your top pub. Help us celebrate the places that bring communities together and make rural life all the richer.
Nominate your favorite pub today and join us in raising a glass to the heartbeat of rural Australia - because when it comes to pubs, there's no place like home.
Entries close
