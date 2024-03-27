The Land
Celebrate rural spirit with Top Pub award

By Martin Russell
March 27 2024 - 5:16pm
We're calling upon our readers to nominate their favourite pub for consideration. Picture by Paul Melville
In a celebration of the heart and soul of rural communities across NSW, The Land newspaper is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new award - Top Pub!

