Fernhill Angus top at $17,000

A complete clearance of 47 bulls was a feature of the annual bull sale conducted on behalf of Rowley Bennett, Fernhill Angus, Hopefield.
A top price of $17,000 was realised while the average price of $7806 was a 'pleasing' result according to Mr Rowley.
"I am very pleased," he said.
"It was a great sale especially in light of the current cattle market, I couldn't be happier."
The top priced bull FER T220, a 790kg son of Booroomooka Lorenzo P799 was purchased by Michael Roche, Whorouly East, Victoria, through Harris Doodewaard, Corcoran Parker, Wangaratta, Vic.
Mr Doodewaard said the bull caught his eye as soon as he saw him in the pen before the sale.
"Michael Roche looks for the best bulls around to join to his Angus herd at Whorouly," he said.
"He always strives to have the best pen of weaner steers at the weaner sales in January at Wangaratta."
Mr Doodewaard said the bull's figures impressed as did his conformation.
"His figures show he is a cow-herd improver," he said.
"He is everything we were looking for."
The bulls 2024 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation Estimated Breeding Values indicated -6.3 Gestation Length, +5.1 Birthweight, +139 600 day growth, +118 Mature Cow Weight, +17 Milk, +2.8 Scrotal Size and +28 Docility.
His Eye Muscle Area measured +10.6, -1.8 Fat, -2.5 Rib and +2.4 Intramuscular fat.
Second top price at $15,000 was FER T36 bought by RJ Clark, Wangaratta, Vic, while NT and BA Cheshire, Burrowye, Vic, paid $14,500 for their selection, FER T128.
Volume buyers included KT and GR Vincent, Byawatha, Vic, who paid $10,500 and $6000 respectively for their two bulls, while PM and DA McCall, Walla Walla, purchased two bulls at $9000 apiece.
The auction was interfaced with Auctions Plus, was conducted by H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga, and Corcoran Parker, Wodonga, who settled the sale.
Corcoran Parker auctioneer Justin Keane took the bids.
