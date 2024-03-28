Emotional state finals win for Pittman in Merino sheep judging

Emotions were high in the RAS/AgShows Merino young judges competition state final on Wednesday at the Sydney Royal Show for young Bateson Pittman, Dubbo.
The 17-year-old was announced the champion Merino sheep young junior of the state final, winning the opportunity to compete for the national title later this year at the Royal Melbourne Show in September.
There were 17 young men and women representing 16 regions around NSW under the watchful eye of over judge Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park Merinos, Dubbo.
The competitors judged two classes, one being of four Poll Merino rams and the other of Poll Merino ewes, with 12 minutes given to judge each of the groups.
Mr Pittman said he was in a lot of shock and very surprised by the win.
"Also very happy and very honoured, while being privileged to be here," Mr Pittman said.
"I've been competing in the junior judging since I started high school.
"I love doing it - judging - it's really good and I'm supported by really good people in the industry.
"Whether that's in shows or different events, that's what has really helped me get to where I am today."
Bateson is no stranger to the stud industry with his family breeding Merinos and Poll Merinos in the New England, Glenburnie Merinos.
He was also associate judge for the 2023 Walcha flock ewe competition, along side Mick Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos, Reids Flat, AWN's Tamworth-based sheep, wool and stud stock specialist, Scott Thrift.
Reserve champion Merino sheep young judge was awarded to Amelia Brown, Breakfast Creek, near Mudgee.
The young sheep judge said the result was over whelming.
"I was not expecting to win reserve at all," she said.
Having been entering the competition since 2020, miss Brown said she had not placed before at Sydney Royal Show.
Like her fellow competitor Mr Pittman, Miss Brown also had previous experience judging sheep.
She also competed in the meat sheep judging at the show earlier in the week.
Placing third was Oliver Cameron, representing the Stud Merino Breeders Association (SMBA) Hay, while Patt Lowe, representing the SMBA Bathurst was sashed fourth and Dominic Edwards, representing the south western NSW group placed fifth.
