The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Green carbon to fuel the future will rely on biomass and biochemistry

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 28 2024 - 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Principal Investigator and CSIRO Research Scientist Dr Karen Aitken says the newly decoded sugar cane genome will be used to develop better crops for a changing climate. Image supplied.
Principal Investigator and CSIRO Research Scientist Dr Karen Aitken says the newly decoded sugar cane genome will be used to develop better crops for a changing climate. Image supplied.

Future flying will most likely continue to rely on liquid fuel, as it is the only known source with enough calories to take off from earth, without weighing down the aircraft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.