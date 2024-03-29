The Land
Home/Property

Strategically located irrigation with 312 megalitres of water | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Molevale is a strategically located horticulture, fodder, and livestock operation strategically situated on the Bruxner Way, 56km west of Tenterfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.