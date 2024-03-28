West Plains Zodiac snares production classes' top score of 488.5/500

In the six tooth and more class, the Frost family's Thalabah stud, Laggan, took first place with a 16.8 micron-count ram valued at $149.19. It had a GFW of 14, EM of 46 - the second highest of the day and a bodyweight of 127.5, the highest weight of the day. Its subjective score was 75, providing a final tally of 443.5/500.