West Plains Zodiac snares production classes' top score of 488.5/500

As any wool grower will tell you, at the end of the day, it's about kilograms of wool and the money that it makes you.
On Thursday, Sydney Royal's supreme Merino exhibit, West Plains Zodiac, put the money in the bank with an overall score of 488.5 points out of a possible 500 in the Merino and Poll Merino four- to six-tooth production class.
This score included a valuation of $193.47 for the 19.1 kilograms of fleece, skirtings, and belly wool, which had a micron count of 18.4, a greasy fleece weight (GFW) percentage of 19, and a coefficient of variation (CV) of 14.6, which scored it 30 points.
Add to the formula an eye muscle (EM) scan of 47 square centimetres, a fat cover of 5mm and a body weight of 124kg and the picture of a quality dual-purpose sire quickly emerges.
Drew and Laura Chapman, West Plains stud, Delegate, this was the sweetest of icing on the very grand cake of supreme exhibit.
"We're really pleased today because our supreme exhibit has won the production class," Mr Chapman said.
"He's up with the top cuts ever in this competition; he's cut 19.1 kilos at 18.4 microns with a fleece value of $193.47 and his balance.
"He's come in with a 47 (cm2) eye muscle and 124 kilos out of the wool. That's what we're trying to do.
"We want a big carcase to be able to get a wether lamb to come off early and to be able to still cut a lot of wool at weight.
Mr Chapman said West Plains' second ram in the six-tooth and over class also performed well with an overall all score of 418.5/500.
Second to Zodiac in the 4 to 6 tooth class was the entry from the Alcock family's Greenland stud, Maffra, which had a micron count of 16.7 and a 12.6GFW. It returned $157.15 with a body weight of 103kg and an EM of 41. Its subject evaluation score was 76, with a CV of 16.2 to score 414/500.
Third was another Greenland entry with 17.3 microns, a GFW of 13.4, a fleece value of $148.74, an EM of 39, and a body weight of 99kg. Its CV was 17, its subjective score was 69, and its overall points score was 396.5.
In the six tooth and more class, the Frost family's Thalabah stud, Laggan, took first place with a 16.8 micron-count ram valued at $149.19. It had a GFW of 14, EM of 46 - the second highest of the day and a bodyweight of 127.5, the highest weight of the day. Its subjective score was 75, providing a final tally of 443.5/500.
Second in the class was another from the West Plains team. It had a micron of 19.3 with a GFW of 17.
It had a value of $147.55. It had a CV of 19.4, EM of 44 and weighed 11.5kg. The judges awarded a subjective score of 74 for a total of 418.5/500.
Third place went to a Merryville entry with 17.1 microns, a GFW of 13 and a value of $147.55. The CV was 17.4, EM 37 and a weight of 104.5kg. Its subjective score was 74 for a total of 397/500.
In the ewe classes, the cream rose to the top again, with Thalabah's supreme Merino ewe exhibit kicking clear with an overall score of 380.5 points.
The fleece was 17.3 microns, with a GFW of 11.6, and is valued at $139.99. Its CV was 19.3, EM 37, and body weight was 81.5kg.
Anthony Frost said the ewe known to the family as Ally will be joined by natural methods, and the big choice was which sire to use.
"We'll consider getting some embryos from her at some point, but it's a bit late to do a program now," he said.
"We'll have to put a bit of thought into it.
Mr Frost was pleased with Ally's data, particularly her eye muscle scan.
"Thallabah sheep seem to be scanning really well all the time.
"Coming from a colder climate, they have got to be able to keep their constitution going to stand up to the cold."
In second place was another from the Greenland team, with a micron of 17.4 and a GFW of 12.2. It accumulated a value of $133.70, a CV of 14.8 and an EM of 34. Its body weight was 81.5kg, its subjective score was 82, and its total score was $358.7.
Merryville, Boorowa, provided the third-placed ewe with a micron count of 16.1 and a GFW of 6.3. Its fleece valuation was $97.01, CV 15.8, and EM 36. The subjective score was 74, bodyweight 75.5, and overall points score was 326.5.
