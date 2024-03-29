Limousin wins grand champion carcase while Simmentals claim Stan Hill

A Limousin claimed the grand champion carcase at the 2024 Sydney Royal Show.
The steer, exhibited by Mystic Ridge Limousins, Freemans Reach, and bred by Starrs Limousins, Bowning, was awarded a total of 88.10 points out of 100 to take out champion lightweight carcase before going on to claim grand champion, as well as a silver medal.
The steer tipped the scales at 375 kilograms with a carcase weight of 232.4kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 63.71 per cent.
Also helping the champion carcase take out top honours was a fat cover of four millimetres on the rib and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 87 centimetre squared.
The carcase had an MSA index of 58.
On the hoof steer finished fifth in his lightweight class and sold for 480c/kg to Windsor Fresh Meats, Windsor.
The champion middleweight carcase with 86.61 points went to a Limousin exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and bred by Summit Livestock, Roslyn.
The carcase also received a silver medal.
The steer had a liveweight of 524kg with a carcase weight of 323.4kg and calculated saleable meat yield of 62.79pc.
The carcase measured 5mm on the rib and had an EMA of 110cm sq.
The steer finished third in its middleweight class on the hoof and was sold for 440c/kg to Coles.
The champion heavyweight carcase was awarded to another Limousin exhibited by Lachlan Mann and David Abbott, Dubbo, and bred by David Cameron.
With a score of 85.89 the carcase also received a bronze medal.
The steer tipped the scales at 618kg with a carcase weight of 414.4kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 57.6pc.
The carcase measured 7mm on the rib and had an EMA of 110cm sq.
The steer was the champion heavyweight steer on the hoof and sold for 580c/kg to Natural Butcher, Charlestown.
The steer was also awarded the inaugural supreme purebred steer exhibit, combining the points from the hoof and hook classes.
In the school steers Scone High School was awarded champion carcase with their Angus steer bred by BW and MM Brooker, Rouchel.
With a score of 85.61 the carcase also received a silver medal and was first in the virtual taste test for the lightweight carcase class.
The steer tipped the scales at 385kg with a carcase weight of 232.4kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 59.26pc.
The carcase measured 8mm on the rib and had an EMA of 72cm sq.
The MSA index of the carcase was 57.57.
On the hoof the steer was awarded second place in the lightweight school steers and sold for 430c/kg to The Meat Man, Camden.
With a point score of 85.50 the reserve champion school carcase was awarded to an Angus steer exhibited by Pymble Ladies College and bred by T and A Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy.
The steer was also awarded a bronze medal and was first in the virtual taste test middleweight school steer carcase.
The steer had a liveweight of 478kg and a carcase weight of 284.8kg with a calculated saleable meat yield of 57.83pc.
The carcase measured 8mm on the rib and had an EMA of 78cm sq.
The steer finished fourth in the middleweight school steer class on the hoof and sold for 430c/kg to China Doll Restaurant, Woolloomooloo.
The champion virtual taste test steer was awarded to an Angus exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and bred by Sunny Point Pastoral, Oberon.
The carcase was awarded a bronze medal and scored a total of 86.79 points.
The steer tipped the scales at 399kg and had a carcase weight of 229.6kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 57.25pc.
The carcase measured 14mm on the rib and had an EMA of 77cm sq, along with an MSA index of 61.06.
In the trade steer/heifer the champion carcase went to a Simmental/Angus exhibited by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, and bred by the Fitzgerald family, Nundle, which had finished first in the 390kg to 480kg class on the hoof.
The carcase scored a total of 89.83 points and was awarded a bronze medal.
The steer tipped the scales at 460kg and had a carcase weight of 271.4kg with a calculated saleable meat yield of 58.94pc.
The carcase had a P8 fat depth of 10mm and an EMA of 75cm sq.
With a score of 89.48 the reserve champion trade carcase was awarded to St Johns College Dubbo for their Charolais/Limousin bred by L Scott which had finished fourth in the 390kg to 480kg class on the hoof.
The steer had a liveweight of 444kg and a carcase weight of 254.6kg and a calculated saleable meat yield of 58.9pc.
The carcase had a P8 fat depth of 10mm and an EMA of 73cm sq.
In a close competition the Simmental breed shone in the Stan Hill Memorial Trophy taking out top honours with a score of 256.52.
The winning team consisted of a lightweight steer exhibited and bred by VC Simmentals, Binda, a middleweight exhibited and bred by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, Garra, and a heavyweight exhibited and bred by Tayla Miller, Blue Gene Cattle Co, Parkville.
The Shorthorn breed came in close second with 254.96 points.
The team consisted of a lightweight steer exhibited by RolyPark Australian Shorthorns, Lake Boga, Vic, a middleweight exhibited by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, and bred by the school's Kamilaroi Shorthorns stud, and another middleweight exhibited by St Stanislaus College, Bathurst, and bred by Ronelle Park Shorthorns, Lyndhurst.
The Limousin breed finished third, scoring 253.41 points, with a middleweight steer exhibited by St Joseph's Catholic College Aberdeen, and bred by D and S Riley, Coonabarabran, a heavyweight exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and bred by Summit Livestock, Roslyn, and another heavyweight exhibited and bred by Shaw's Livestock, Uranquinty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.