New dawn is a magical time | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
April 6 2024 - 8:00am
Sedum 'Autumn Joy', red and orange gaillardias and new shoots of Macleaya cordata after rain.
April is a lovely month in the garden. Sedums, Salvias and blanket flowers (Gaillardias) are flowering and our ornamental grape has been slowly turning red for the last month.

