Heifers sell to a firm market at Bega

There was a slightly smaller yarding of 1600 head at Bega store sale on Thursday, where heifers sold to a firm market but prices were back on steers.
Yearling steers sold from $1090 to $1500 a head.
Most of the weaner steers were made from $1000 to $1200, with the tops selling to $1320.
Young steers made from $600 to $850.
The majority of the weaner heifers made between $750 and $1000, with the tops selling for $1200.
Young heifers sold from $450 to $700.
Cows with calves sold for up to $1500 a unit.
Dairy steers sold from $350 to $700.
GS Suev, High Springs, Verona, sold 41 Angus weaner steers aged nine to 10 months with KO Angus bloodlines for an average price of $1300.
CL Sutherland sold 33 Limousin steers for an average of $1220 and 36 Limousin heifers for an average of $1080.
JL Tett sold 33 Angus steers aged eight to nine months with Rennylea Angus bloodlines for an average of $1040 and 17 heifers aged eight to nine months with Renylea Angus bloodlines for an average of $825.
