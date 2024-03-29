The Land
Heifers sell to a firm market at Bega

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
March 29 2024 - 11:00am
Sheridan Zuev, High Springs, Verona, sold 41 Angus weaner steers aged nine to 10 months with KO Angus bloodlines for an average price of $1300.
There was a slightly smaller yarding of 1600 head at Bega store sale on Thursday, where heifers sold to a firm market but prices were back on steers.

