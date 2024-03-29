The Land
Kesby's debut win in RAS Merino fleece judging finals

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 29 2024 - 5:00pm
Photos by Helen De Costa.

In her first time competing in the RAS/AgShows Merino fleece young judges competition state final, Tamworth's Zara Kesby is going on to represent the state at nationals later this year.

