Quality over quantity in fine/medium Merino ring at Sydney Royal

There were some smaller classes but no drop in quality in the fine/medium ring at Sydney Royal on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The fine/medium classes were judged by Ross McGauchie, Terrick West, Prairie, Victoria.
Grand champion Merinos
Demondrille stud of Murrumburrah was awarded the grand champion fine/medium Merino ram in Demondrille 27488.
The ram came from the March shorn, six teeth and over class and tested 19.3-micron fibre diameter with 3.4 micron standard deviation, 17.6 per cent coefficient of variation and 99.6pc comfort factor.
Reserve grand champion Merino ram went to Thalabah 20068, exhibited by Thalabah stud, Laggan, from the August shorn, four tooth and under class.
The ram tested 20.3 micron with SD of 3.9 micron, CV of 19 per cent and CF of 98.4pc.
In the Merino ewes, Langdene stud, Dunedoo, was crowned grand champion with Langdene 20409.
She came through the August-shorn, four teeth and under class and tested 17.2 micron with 2.4 micron SD, 14.2pc CV and 99.9 CF.
In reserve was Thalabah, this time for Thalabah 27076. She came through the March shorn, six teeth and over class and tested 19.7 micron with 3.6 micron SD, 18.3pc CV and 99pc CF.
Grand champion Poll Merinos
Alfoxton stud, Armidale, won the grand champion Poll Merino ram with Alfoxton 20701.
He came through the August-shorn, two teeth and under class and tested 20 micron with 3 micron SD, 15pc CV and 99.8pc CF.
In reserve was Langdene, Dunedoo, with the August-shorn, four teeth and under class winner.
Langdene 20401 tested 17.4 micron with 2.7 micron SD, 15.5pc CV and 99.8pc CF.
In the ewes, Alfoxton 20711 was awarded champion, testing 16.4 micron with 2.7 micron SD, 16.2pc CV and 99.8pc CF.
In reserve was Merryville stud, Boorowa, with Merryville 27207 from the four tooth and under class.
She tested 17.3 micron with 2.5 micron SD, 14.2pc CV and 99.9pc CF.
August-shorn champions
There were no entries in the two teeth or six teeth classes for the August-shorn Merino rams and ewes, meaning the four tooth class winners were automatic champions.
The champion Merino ram automatically went to Thalabah 20068, who would go on to win reserve grand champion.
The ram tested 20.3 micron with SD of 3.9 micron, CV of 19 per cent and CF of 98.4pc.
In reserve was Koonwarra stud, Boorowa.
Champion August-shorn Merino ewe went to Langdene 20409, who would go on to win grand champion.
In reserve was Merryville stud, Boorowa.
In the polls, champion August-shorn ram went to Alfoxton stud for the eventual grand champion, Alfoxton 20701.
In reserve was Langdene 20401, who would go on to win reserve grand champion.
Champion and reserve poll ewe automatically went to first and second in the two teeth and under class.
The eventual grand champion ewe, Alfoxton 20711, was awarded champion.
Reserve was awarded to Greenland Merino stud, Maffra.
March-shorn champions
Demondrille, Murrumburrah, claimed champion with the eventual grand champion, Demondrille 27488.
Reserve went to Greenland Merinos, Maffra, with its four teeth and under class winner.
Thalabah was awarded champion Merino ewe with Thalabah 27076, who went on to win reserve grand champion.
Greenland was again reserve, this time with its winner of the four-tooth class.
The Poll Merino champion ram went to West Plains 28110.
Exhibited by West Plains, Delegate, the 19.3-micron ram tested 3.8 micron SD, 19.4pc CV and 99.5pc CF.
Grasmere Poll Merinos, Bethungra, was in reserve with its four tooth and under class winner.
In the polled ewes, Merryville stud, Boorowa, claimed champion with Merryville 27207, who went on to win reserve grand champion ewe.
Reserve went to Greenland Merinos, Maffra, for the two teeth and under class winner.
