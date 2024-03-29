The Land
Quality over quantity in fine/medium Merino ring at Sydney Royal

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
March 29 2024 - 4:06pm
Pictures by Rebecca Nadge

There were some smaller classes but no drop in quality in the fine/medium ring at Sydney Royal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

