Tickled pig: auction back with a bang at Sydney Royal after 26-year hiatus

Pigs and Pinot proved a crackling combination at the Sydney Royal Show last week with the return of a pig auction after more than a quarter-century hiatus.
The mood was buoyant as six breeds of pigs were offered, with 26 of 30 lots selling for a $20,850 gross and $802 average.
A Large White boar topped the sale at $1600 with a Berkshire gilt making $1550.
A single Berkshire boar made $700, while six gilts sold to $1550, averaging $733. One Duroc boar sold for $1300 while two Landrace boars sold to $1300, averaging $1100.
The sale topper was one of three Large White boars, averaging $1366, while six gilts topped at $900, averaging $691.
A Saddleback boar sold for $600, a gilt made $400, and a Tamworth boar made $300.
John Singh, Punjab, Bangalow, sold the top-priced lot, Punjab Marshall N69, to WPG Enterprises, Horsley Park.
Mr Singh said the boar was by the artificial-insemination sire, Caminda Marshall 1195K, and out of Punjab Julia from one of the stud's best sow lines, going back to Punjab Queen Mary.
"The boar's got so much length and muscle and his feet are very good," he said.
"It's a pig that has a high growth rate and will be very good for commercial industry - it's close to 800 grams a day with an average P2 (back fat) of 10 millimetres."
Mr Singh also sold a Landrace gilt, Punjab Fairy N22, for $850 to Tembar Partnership, Walmer.
He said bringing the pig auction back to Sydney Royal would be a boost for industry and help showcase the quality of genetics on offer.
"You've got to help the commercial industry and show them they don't have to import genetics from overseas," he said.
"In Australia, the purebred industry has got the best genetics."
RAS councillor Linton Batt, Beverley, WA, who spoke on behalf of the committee, said it was a great result.
"I think we have shown there is demand for these pedigree pigs," he said.
"The best pork comes from the best pigs and we bring them to Sydney and offer them to you."
Mr Batt also sold the $1550 Berkshire gilt, Bungendore Oberon N313, by Bungendore Areyonga G1144 and out of Bungendore Oberon H71, to Winton Park.
He has been making the trip across the Nullarbor since 2017 to show pigs at the Royal.
Nigel Overend of Deerpark Pedigree Pigs in Northern Ireland judged the pig section and said he was impressed by the quality of the lineup.
"It's always quite difficult when you come to a new country; you're not sure what you'll see," he said.
"I was really impressed with the quality of the Berkshires; you have done an excellent job with the gene pool that you have.
"There were some excellent Landrace, Large White and Durocs, so I was overall very impressed with the pigs."
The selling agents were Elders with Brian Kennedy as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.