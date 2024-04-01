The Land
Stellar cattle quality in demand during New England Twilight sale

KB
By Karen Bailey
April 1 2024 - 11:00am
A selection of the cattle offered during the second annual Nutrien Boultons New England Twilight Weaner, Feeder and Breeder Sale last Thursday. Pictures supplied.
A selection of the cattle offered during the second annual Nutrien Boultons New England Twilight Weaner, Feeder and Breeder Sale last Thursday. Pictures supplied.

Weaner steers sold to a top of $1320 a head and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers hit $1960 during the second annual Nutrien Boultons New England Twilight Weaner, Feeder and Breeder Sale last Thursday.

