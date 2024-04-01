Stellar cattle quality in demand during New England Twilight sale

Weaner steers sold to a top of $1320 a head and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers hit $1960 during the second annual Nutrien Boultons New England Twilight Weaner, Feeder and Breeder Sale last Thursday.
The quality cattle were predominantly of Angus or Angus-cross breeding.
Branga Plains Pastoral Company, Walcha, offered a stellar run of 200 grassfed European Union-accredited weaners which attracted spirited bidding during the online auction on AuctionsPlus.
The top lot of 110 eight- to nine-month-old Angus steers weighing an average of 331kg sold for $1320.
A second lot of 62 same-age steers, but slightly lighter at 300kg, sold for $1240.
Nutrien Boultons agent Simon Newton, Walcha, assessed the cattle and said they were backed by a wealth of performance and elite Angus genetics that usually never see the open market.
"These steers are purposely bred to suit multiple long fed feedlot programs or can be fattened to suit the high end grass fed kill," he said.
NT and DV Bazeley, Walcha, sold 12 six- to eight-month-old unweaned Angus steers for $1250. The steers had an average weight of 313.4kg.
Cobrabald Pastoral Company, Walcha, sold 65 seven- to -nine-month-old Angus steers, 293.4kg, for $1240. The steers were by Nowla, Hazeldean, Glen Morgan and Highrent Angus bulls.
WW and JM Bacon, Highrent, Walcha, sold six- to eight-month-old Angus steers, 288kg, for $1210, and Temuco Partnership, Temuco, Yarrowitch, sold 96 six- to eight-month-old Angus steers, 296kg, for $1200.
NT and DV Bazeley, Walcha, sold the top-priced pen of unweaned heifers for $960. The lot of 13 head tipped the scales at 290kg and were aged six to eight months.
The feeder steers sold in cents a kilogram (rather than dollars a head) topped at 376.3c/kg for 64 Angus, 476.5kg, sold by GCM Grazing, Glen Collin, Walcha.
Glen Collin Pastoral Company, Gerraween, Walcha, sold numerous lots of 17- to 19-month-old Angus steers for 374.2c/kg. Each lot averaged about 480kg.
PTIC heifers hit a high of $1960 for 18- to 19-month-old Highrent Angus-blood females sold by WW and JM Bacon, Highrent, Walcha. The heifers weighed 445.1kg and were EU accredited.
The Jones Family Trust, Red Hill, Walcha, sold two lots of second-calving Angus cows PTIC to Rocola Wagyu stud bulls for $1780. The lot of 21 head averaged 475.1kg, while the second lot of six averaged 602kg.
IA and HCW Crawford, Mt Arlington, Walcha, sold 26, 492.7kg Angus cows PTIC to sons of Paringa Hometown, Cheilan Park Moe, Parratrooper and Knowla Nobleman for $1670.
