Shalimar Park and Conrayn share honours in the superfine Merinos at Sydney

Shalimar Park's Jack Carlon, Walcha, was a busy man on judging day at the Royal this year. In the superfine Merino classes, he showed the grand champion ram March-shorn and grand champion August-shorn.
A few metres along the mat, Shalimar Park's ultra-fine entries were cleaning up, taking the grand championships for the March-shorn ram and ewe.
The judge passing scrutiny over the entries was Bruce Dunbabin, Mayfield, Swansea, Tasmania.
The Shalimar Park champion came from the two-tooth class, with a micron count of 17.3, a standard deviation (SD) of 2.3, a coefficient of variation (CV) of 13.1 and a maximum score for comfort factor (CF) of 100.
"The reserve is a beautiful full-wooled sheep, but the Shalimar Park ram just had that bit more quality," Mr Dunbabin said.
Conrayn Merino stud, Berridale, showed the reserve August shorn ram, which won the six-tooth class. It had a micron of 14.7, an SD of 2.3, a CV of 15.7 and a CF of 99.9.
Conrayn showed the champion superfine ewe, which won the six-tooth class. It had a micron of 17.2, an SD of 2.3, a CV of 13.5 and a CF of 99.9.
The Glenburnie stud Walcha showed the reserve. It had a micron count of 17.8, an SD of 2.4, a CV of 13.6, and a CF of 99.9.
March shorn Merinos
Shalimar Park's March-shorn ram, winner of the six-teeth and over class, added another broad ribbon to an already extensive collection. It had a micron of 17, a CV of 19.4, an SD of 3.3 and a CF of 99.6.
The reserve was the second-placed ram in the six-tooth class from Merrignee stud, Boorowa. It had a micron count of 16.4, an SD of 2.4, a CV of 14.6 and a CF of 99.8.
Conrayn showed the champion ewe, a winner from the six-tooth and over class.
Shalimar Park had the reserve ewe with the class winner from the four-tooth class. It had a micron of 15.5, a CV of 18.1, an SD of 2.8 and a CF of 99.9.
Superfine Poll Merinos
The Pitman family's Glenburnie Poll Merinos, Walcha have shown the champion August and March shorn superfine Poll Merino ewes.
The champion March shorn Poll Merino ewe, shown by Glenburnie stud, was the winner in the two-tooth class. It had a micron count of 18.2, a standard deviation (SD) of 2.9, a coefficient of variation (CV) of 16.0, and a comfort factor of (CF) of 99.7.
Mr Dunbabin said the ewe showed a lot of purity.
"She was nice and white, and she stood really well; she's nice and square," he said. I really liked her lift; she's going to be a great sheep in a couple of years.
The reserve broad ribbon went to Merryville Stud, Boorowa.
"This was a very good ewe that got the reserve, beautiful superfine that carried down to her belly.
The champion superfine Poll Merino ram was shown by the Airlie stud, Walcha.
"He's a beautiful type, with lots of wool. A really smart sheep," Mr Dunbabin said.
The ram had been judged the champion superfine Poll Merino at the Great Southern Supreme Merino event in Bathurst. It had a micron of 17.9, an SD of 2.6, a CV of 14,5 and a CF of 99.6.
Glenburnie stud Walcha showed the champion August-shorn Poll Merino. It had a micron of 17.3, an SD of 2.3, a CV of 13.4, and a CF of 99.9.
The reserve champion superfine Poll Merino ewe was shown by Alfoxton stud, Armidale. It had a micron of 17.5, an SD of 2.5, a CV of 14.1 and a CF of 99.8.
"The reserve was really productive but had a bit of grease about her with a little bit of colour down the neck and down around her points," the judge said.
