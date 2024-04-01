Jersey wins Sydney Royal youth competition

A Jersey heifer's first calf has taken out the dairy cattle all-breeds youth competition creating an historic win for newly registered stud Regalvale at Robertson.
Led by Indiana Coles, Wagga Wagga, the 18 month old Jersey Regalvale Chocochip Rumour, By Avonlea Chocochip from Cedar Vale Casino Rumour, piqued judge Patrick Buckley's eye for her style and balance.
Mr Buckley described all entrants as "high quality" with his front line chosen for balance, sound feet and legs and spring of rib.
But the Regalvale heifer was a "comfortable winner" who "oozed style and balance".
Her mother was purchased from Shane Elsley at International Dairy Week by Ashleigh and Ben Wright, the first under their new prefix Regalvale. She was Ashleigh's first Sydney Royal Show entry.
The heifer's cow family harks back to well-known stud Rapid Bay Jersey Farm at Ormtown, Quebec, Canada with her dam Cedar Vale Casino Rumour milked by Paul and Vicki Timms at Jaspers Brush.
Handler Indiana Cole, leading the heifer for the first time, described the stylish calf as "soft and flowing".
Reserve champion in the all-breeds youth competition went to the Holstein Rockstar Lambda Satdy-IMP-ET-CNF-DPF-BLF bred and exhibited by Christopher Allen, Rockstar at Cobargo, and led by his daughter Alexis.
The heifer is from a former grand champion at the 2017 International Holstein Show, MS Goldwyn Saturday-ET, then exhibited by Ferme Jacobs, Ferme Intense and W. Morrille, from Cap-Sante, Quebec.
Rockstar previously won champion heifer at the NSW state Holstein show in Nowra last August, as a six-month old calf.
Ms Allen, who placed first with the heifer in the nine to 12 months' class, said the calf "led well" and she was happy with the result.
Alannah Van Rensburg placed third overall, earlier taking second in the nine to 12 months' class with Impression Nuance Flirt -ET MLF 9404.
