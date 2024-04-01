The Land
Jersey wins Sydney Royal youth competition

By Dakota Tait and Jamie Brown
Updated April 1 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 12:01pm
Alannah Van Rensburg, Alexis Allen and Indiana Cole. Picture by Dakota Tait.
A Jersey heifer's first calf has taken out the dairy cattle all-breeds youth competition creating an historic win for newly registered stud Regalvale at Robertson.

