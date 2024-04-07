Taking time off the farm for fun, fours and frothies at cricket comp final

People watching the final of the Premer and District Twilight Cricket Competition were given a show.
The game, played on Wednesday, March 27, went right down to the wire with Purlewaugh coming away with the win by three runs over Tambar Springs.
What those in attendance - many of whom had attended the Premer Field Day prior - didn't see, was any cricket whites.
For those not familiar with the competition, which started in January, let's set the scene.
Work shirts and stubbies are worn in favour of cricket whites and forget helmets and gloves, just the one pad on the front leg while batting was the preferred option for many.
Long run-ups? Nope, not allowed while batsmen retire at 30.
There's risks as well, like the ball going missing in nearby scrub - like it did in the final before being found after a couple minutes of searching.
And the competitiveness is definitely there, as organiser Blake Whillock, Premer, explains.
"Some blokes take it very serious - especially in a final, the boys will take it serious," he said.
However, winning isn't what it is all about.
It allows the players to get away from work, whether that be on the farm or off it, for some fun and some much-needed social interaction.
"When they originally started the comp - back then there was no mobile phones, no internet, not as much connectivity," Mr Whillock, who grew up watching his father Phil play in the competition before he started playing himself, said.
"When they started, it was just to get blokes off the land that they might only see once or twice a year. Get them together, come into town, play a bit of cricket, have a couple beers, just to socialise.
"You think of it in nowadays terms as mental health and social wellbeing. Back then it was that, but just without that terminology to it."
Brad Condon, who was part of Purlewaugh's grand final-winning team, said it provided the chance to catch up with your own teammates, but also the players from the other teams and districts.
"Particularly now a lot of us have families and ... if it wasn't for cricket you probably wouldn't see anyone," he said.
"You could go months without seeing anyone if nothing's coming up.
"It brings your local community together but also with those other communities."
It has been a big year for the Purlewaugh side.
Along with the grand final victory, they installed a new synthetic pitch at their ground which was helped made possible after the cricket club received a GrainCorp Community Grant.
The previous pitch was 20-odd years old, Mr Condon said, and overdue to be replaced.
"There was holes in it and I think at one stage the slasher had got too close to it and had to be glued back down - it was pretty ordinary," he said.
With the grand final played, the players will now take a break and look toward the 2025 season.
