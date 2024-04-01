The Land
Record priced Guernsey heifer takes out junior champion

By Samantha Townsend
Updated April 1 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
Shirleen Evans, Laceby Victoria with junior heifer Guernsey champion Glamorous Kakadu Barbell and parader Alexz Crawford.
A heifer that set a new breed sale record has taken out the Guernsey junior champion female at Sydney Royal.

