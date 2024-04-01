Victorian heifer Impression Victor Olive wins champion junior Jersey

A stylish heifer with "dairyness and quality" took home junior champion Jersey female at Sydney Royal on Monday.
Impression Victor Olive, exhibited by Mitchell and Lyndsey Flemming, Impression Jerseys and Holsteins, Newry, Victoria, took home the top gong.
The 14-month-old heifer is sired by Minstonette Victor and out of dam Pasadena Tower Olive.
"We co-owned her mother with Jeanette Falls, and we were fortunate enough to breed the heifer with her with the help of some great friends who milked the mother for us at one point a couple of years ago," Mr Flemming said.
"She won a summer calf class and received an honourable mention in the junior champion Jersey class at International Dairy Week this year.
"We like the width of her rump, her overall length of frame, dairyness, angularity, and style."
Impression Victor Olive was named champion ahead of reserve Shirlinn Air Goldfinch, exhibited by the Wilson Family, Shirlinn Jerseys, Westdale.
The 18-month-old heifer is sired by Sunny Hill Air and from dam Shirlinn Earl Goldfinch.
Honourable mention went to Parrabel Vip Flawless, exhibited by Craig Cochrane, Jared Cochrane, Daniel Bacon and Sandra Bacon, Parrabel and Brookbora Jerseys, Nowra.
The nine-month-old heifer is sired by River Valley Venus Vip and from dam Parrabel Excitation Effie.
Judge Lisa McKay, Irrewillipe, Victoria, described Impression Victor Olive as a "very stylish heifer that showed her a lot of dairyness, quality, and angularity".
"She is extremely well grown for her age," Mrs McKay said.
"She had an advantage over the heifer in reserve. She's a lot longer in her frame, a little more feminine up through her head in particular, and also tracked a lot nicer on her rear legs.
Mrs Mckay said it was a close decision between champion and reserve.
"They are two different types of heifers; I think I went for a bit more of a modern heifer for my junior champion," she said.
"The reserve junior heifer was super angular, had a lot of depth and openness to her rib, but not the length of frame and didn't handle her rear legs as well as the junior champion."
Mrs McKay said the honourable mention followed the same pattern as the heifers above her.
"She's a heifer with a lot of style, hard-topped, flat-boned, open-ribbed, but not the maturity and width through her front end," she said.
