Victorian heifer Impression Victor Olive wins champion junior Jersey

Hayley Warden
April 1 2024 - 6:00pm
Judge Lisa McKay, Irrewillipe, Vic, Katrina Cochrane (leading Parrabel Vip Flawless), Geelong, Vic, Todd Wilson (leading Shirlinn Air Goldfinch), Westdale, Rebekah Love (leading Impression Victor Olive), Lyndsey and Mitchell Flemming, Newry, Vic. Picture by Hayley Warden
A stylish heifer with "dairyness and quality" took home junior champion Jersey female at Sydney Royal on Monday.

Journalist

