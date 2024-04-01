Champion family line for Ayrshire junior heifer

It was all in the family bloodline for Regal Park High Shower who took out the Ayrshire junior heifer champion at Sydney Royal.
The nine-month-old heifer's great grandmother Regal Park Shower, the original Shower, was also a champion of her breed.
"It's the first time she has been out and we are very pleased as she comes from an extremely strong family herd," owner David Mayo, Gerringong said.
He said her mother was a heifer during COVID-19 so never was never exhibited but she was a "very nice cow".
Mr Mayo, who started breeding Ayrshires in 1990 after a family history in the breed, said Regal Park High Shower had been running with his show heifers.
Regal Park Shower, sired by Plein Soleil Highgear out of Regal Park Gentleman Shower, will be joined in six months with plans for her to be shown at Sydney Royal and International Dairy Week in a couple of years.
Mr Mayo's cows are managed by Paul and Vicki Timbs, Jaspers Brush.
Judge Jake Matthews, Yarragon Victoria, said the winning heifer was part of a 'super group' but her overall balance, width of pins and openness across the ribs was what made her stand out.
"The standard of the breed was high quality and the super group was an excellent representation of the breed," Mr Matthews said.
Reserve junior champion went to Ghinni Creek Chariots of Fire, exhibited by Jessica Eagles, Taree.
Honourable mention was awarded to Ghinni Creek Paint By Numbers, also exhibited by Jessica Eagles, Taree.
