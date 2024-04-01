The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Champion family line for Ayrshire junior heifer

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:13pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Mayo with his daughter Ashleigh Wright and their junior heifer champion Regal Park High Shower, also pictured is judge Jake Matthews. Picture by Samantha Townsend
David Mayo with his daughter Ashleigh Wright and their junior heifer champion Regal Park High Shower, also pictured is judge Jake Matthews. Picture by Samantha Townsend

It was all in the family bloodline for Regal Park High Shower who took out the Ayrshire junior heifer champion at Sydney Royal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.