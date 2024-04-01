Three sisters claim top spots in Brown Swiss junior females

Tandara Brown Swiss stud from Dingee, Vic, was awarded junior champion female of the breed on Monday with Tandara Aldo Fortuna.
By Aldo SG-ET from Tandara Zaster Fortuna 9, the rising two year old was praised by judge Angelo Pozzatti, from Pescantina, Italy, as the "most complete" heifer in the show ring, exhibiting quality and capacity.
Tandara Aldo Fortuna had foreshadowed the champion ribbon in the heifers over 18 and not over 24 months, where Mr Pozzatti had singled her out as "one exceptional heifer".
Reserve junior heifer in the Brown Swiss went to Dusty Road Aldo Nickers 14078, exhibited by Miss Leah Dickson, Dusty Road stud at Garvoc, Vic.
The rising two year old was also by Aldo SG-ET from Restdown Hotspot Nickers and was described by the judge as balanced and complete, solid in the front end with a strong topline and an ability to move well on her rear legs.
The heifer had defeated three others to take home the blue ribbon in the heifers over 9 and not over 12 months, earning praise for her functionality and femininity.
Honourable mention went to another daughter of Aldo SG-ET, Dusty Road Aldo Paris 13949, from Dusty Road Superstar Paris, bred by Miss Leah Dickson.
Mr Pozzatti had earlier in the day described the heifer as the "most complete animal" among the heifers over nine and not over 12 months, standing out on the basis of balance, solidity and strength.
The class of three females was won by the Yarrington family, Wingham with judge Mr Pozzatti describing the winners as balanced and uniform.
Herd manager Natasha Yarrington, exhibiting with her husband Rod and their daughters Rylee and Alexis, said the class of three heifers were their most consistent.
"We've never won the pen of three in the heifer class," she said. "Getting them to the show is a long process with a lot of hard work and we are proud of how consistent they are."
