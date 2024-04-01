The Land
Home/Dairy

Three sisters claim top spots in Brown Swiss junior females

By Dakota Tait and Jamie Brown
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brown Swiss junior champion females - honourable mention led by Aloah Thompson with reserve winner led by Anna Dickson and champion led by Tom McKnight next to judge Angelo Pozzatti, Pescantina, Italy. Picture by Dakota Tait.
Brown Swiss junior champion females - honourable mention led by Aloah Thompson with reserve winner led by Anna Dickson and champion led by Tom McKnight next to judge Angelo Pozzatti, Pescantina, Italy. Picture by Dakota Tait.

Tandara Brown Swiss stud from Dingee, Vic, was awarded junior champion female of the breed on Monday with Tandara Aldo Fortuna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.