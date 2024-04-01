Champion Holstein heifer a paddock basher only four weeks ago

The junior champion Holstein female was living her best life in a dry heifer paddock at Wingham only four weeks ago when Cameron Yarnold and his father Garry took a second look at the 15 month old and reckoned she might make a champion.
"She's had only three weeks' preparation," Mr Yarnold said.
By Legend-Maker Victor-RDF-DPF-BLF-CVF-BYF from Arralik Atwood G Meg, the champion junior female's grand dam, Arrallik Policy Meg, was awarded supreme junior interbreed champion at Sydney Royal Show in 2010, three years after Mr Yarnold started his Arrallick Holstein stud as a young teenager.
Canadian judge Kevin McGriskin, from Melancthon in Ontario, praised the junior champion's power and length and above all her maturity.
The reserve ribbon for Holstein junior champion female went to Cherrylock Chassitys Chief-ET, 12 months old, exhibited by the Gavenlock family, Cherrylock Cattle Co, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
By Stantons Chief-ET-DPF-BLF-CVF-BYF from Cherrylock Chassitys Innocence-IMP-ET, this Holstein heifer competed in the largest class of juniors, against 14 other individuals, the judge praising Cherrylock Chassitys' length of frame and her ability to track well on her feet.
Honourable mention went to Rockstar Lambda Satdy-IMP-ET-CNF-DPF-BLF, 14 months, bred by Christopher Allen, Rockstar stud at Cobargo. Judge Mr McGriskin praised her long dairy frame and nice feet and legs.
The judge had earlier described the heifer, who took first in the heifers over nine and not over 12 months, as the "top [in the class] quite handily".
Rockstar Lambda Satdy had also taken reserve champion in the all-breeds youth competition earlier in the day, led by Alexis Allen.
The winning class of three females not over two years was won by KL and MA Atkins, Kenmar at Hallsville, with their combined maturity attracting the judge's eye. The reserve ribbon going to Christopher Allen, Rockstar at Cobargo.
