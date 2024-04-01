Illawarra junior champion female bred from champion stock

No strangers to the champions' podium, Jess and Brad Gavenlock's Illawarra entry Cherrylock Theo Angeline won champion junior Illawarra female at Sydney Royal Show on Monday.
By Springvale Theo from Panorama Angeline 48 - a four-time champion at international Dairy Week - the 19 month old heifer was competing at her second Sydney Royal Show and the experience showed, with English judge Rob Kite, Staffordshire, praising her parader's style, feminine head and dairy strength.
Reserve Illawarra junior female was awarded to Ferrum Stormyjon Rosie, rising 12 months, exhibited by Miss Leah Dickson, Dusty Road at Garvoc, Vic.
By Gorbro stormy Jon from Ferrum Montagna Rose - a class winner at Sydney two years ago - the heifer was praised by the judge for her angular lines and strength of loin. Earlier she edged out six others in the heifers over six and not over nine months in a "close placing" on the back of her sharpness and height.
The honourable mention went to Llandovery Verns Venus, by Llandovery Vern, who had earlier placed second in the aforementioned class.
Winner of the three females class was Natalie Shierlaw, Eagle Park at Jamberoo who said she was proud of the good breeding and correctness presented.
Reserve winner of that class was Dr Ellen Downes, Ellwater at Canowindra.
Long time competitors the Cochrane family, Kangawarra at Pyree, were unrepresented as they were managing the worst outbreak of three-day sickness in 50 years at their Shoalhaven farm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.