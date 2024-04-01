The Land
Home/Dairy

Illawarra junior champion female bred from champion stock

By Dakota Tait and Jamie Brown
April 1 2024 - 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Gavenlock with the champion Illawarra junior female Cherrylock Theo Angeline. Picture by Dakota Tait.
Jess Gavenlock with the champion Illawarra junior female Cherrylock Theo Angeline. Picture by Dakota Tait.

No strangers to the champions' podium, Jess and Brad Gavenlock's Illawarra entry Cherrylock Theo Angeline won champion junior Illawarra female at Sydney Royal Show on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.