Oakfield Redgum wins Hannam Vale Cup

The tiny hamlet of Hannam Vale on the Mid-North Coast rallied trackside in support of its annual Hannam Vale Cup meet and witnessed the Damien Lane-trained Oakfield Redgum take first place in the Taree feature last week.
Sponsored by Cross Family Como Dairy, the Hannam Vale Cup saw Theresa Bateup's Kembla Grange galloper Victory At Omaha in front at the post by a nose, however, The Brothers War six-year-old was relegated to second following interference to Oakfield Redgum just metres from the finish.
The Brett Dodson, Coffs Harbour, prepared Kapsali (by More Than Ready) was third.
Hannam Vale local Colin Cowan represented sponsors of the Farmers' Own Milk Benchmark 58 and the Budgeree Holsteins Hannam Vale Bracelet, which were won by Neil Godbolt's October Revolution (Russian Revolution), and the Terry Evans conditioned and Jeff Kehoe ridden Robarge (Highly Recommended), respectively.
While English-born hoop, Ashley Morgan rode a successful double (including the cup), female apprentices shone during the afternoon, with locals Mollie Fitzgerald, Teighan Worsnop and Shae Wilkes riding winners, as well as the Coffs Harbour-based Courtney Bellamy, and Camille Houlgatte from Newcastle.
Fresh from winning the Narrabri Cup on Crowie's Shout for Port Macquarie trainer Marc Quinn, 4kg claimer Shae Wilkes was emotional after winning her third race, partnering with Cool Duke for trainer and dad Wayne Wilkes.
"I thought he would be in it at the finish, but the horse won easily, and Shae rode it a treat," Mr Wilkes said.
Yes Yes Yes scored his first winner when Want A Winner won at Belmont Park in Perth on debut recently, which is good news for vendors offering a youngster by the Coolmore Stud-based stallion at the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale from this Sunday.
The sale has three Yes Yes Yes lots catalogued including Coolmore Stud colts - one from stakes mare Mandylion, while the other is from So You Think mare Money Magic.
By Encosta de Lago's brilliant racing son Rubick, Yes Yes Yes, who stands alongside his sire at Coolmore, defeated the older experienced sprinters when winning the 2019 The Everest as a three-year-old.
While he only stood two shuttle seasons at the now defunct Spendthrift Farm in Victoria, it should be noted that US-bred Omaha Beach also had his first Australian winner when Phoroneus won on his home track of Canberra last month.
Finishing sixth in Canberra's flagship event, Black Opal Stakes-G3, at his previous start, Phoroneus is trained locally by the racing team of Barbara Joseph and sons Paul and Matt Jones.
An outstanding and versatile performer, Omaha Beach won five races including group one races from six furlongs to 12 furlongs in the one year.
Omaha Beach is by champion US Danzig sire War Front, which has already experienced stud success via former shuttle son Declaration Of War (sire of Australian group one winners Vow And Declare, Winning Ways and Warning, and million-dollar earner Electric Girl) and more recently import The Brothers War.
Standing at Kooringal Stud, Wagga Wagga, The Brothers War has sired dual Melbourne stakes winner Ancestry, and the Danny Williams, Goulburn, trained Bandi's Boy - winner of the ATC Star Kingdom Stakes-G3 at Rosehill on Saturday, and is among the favourites for the Newhaven Park Country Championship Final at Randwick this Saturday.
Ausbred Flirt forced herself into the Polytrack Provincial-Midway Championship Final at Randwick on Saturday, April 13, after a resounding win in the Class Five Qualifier at Wyong last Saturday.
Prepared by Brad Widdup at Hawkesbury, Ausbred Flirt is raced in partnership including avid local racegoers Lyn and Chris Lawlor, principals of western Sydney based veterinary products company International Animal Health.
A $115,000 Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale graduate, Ausbred Flirt is by intermittent Japanese-bred shuttler Maurice which served 149 mares at his southern stud home at Arrowfield Stud, Scone, last season.
