Oakfield Redgum wins Hannam Vale Cup

By Virginia Harvey
April 3 2024 - 6:00pm
The tiny hamlet of Hannam Vale on the Mid-North Coast rallied trackside in support of its annual Hannam Vale Cup meet and witnessed the Damien Lane-trained Oakfield Redgum take first place in the Taree feature last week.

