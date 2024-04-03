The Land
Will market maintain lamb's Easter stimulus?

KB
Victoria Nugent
By Karen Bailey, and Victoria Nugent
April 4 2024 - 6:45am
Elders Dubbo branch manager Martin Simmons takes bids during a Dubbo prime lamb sale. File picture by Karen Bailey.
Reduced yardings ahead of the Easter long weekend gave a boost to saleyard lamb values, and as the markets opened again on Tuesday the price lift was retained.

