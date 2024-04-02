The Land
Home/Rural Life

NSW Rural Achiever Grace Collins leads by example

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
April 2 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew, Grace, Fred and Jennifer Collins, Tamarama, at the RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever Awards Dinner. Photos: Elka Devney
Andrew, Grace, Fred and Jennifer Collins, Tamarama, at the RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever Awards Dinner. Photos: Elka Devney

An aspiring agricultural educator who hopes to foster the next generation of industry leaders has been named as the 2024 RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.